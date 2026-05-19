Dowry Deaths In India Rise Again: Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar Cases Spotlight NCRB’s Shocking Data

The recent deaths of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal and Deepika Nagar in Greater Noida have sparked outrage and debate over harassment and violence against married women in India. These women died under circumstances shortly after marriage. Their families accuse their husbands and in-laws of being cruel, harassing them and demanding dowry. People are very upset about these incidents in the media. Many are talking about women’s safety in marriages again. The latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau shows that India has had thousands of deaths in recent years. This is alarming because there are laws against dowry. The issue of deaths and violence against married women in India is still a major concern. Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagars cases have brought attention to this problem more. Dowry harassment and violence, against women are serious issues that need to be addressed.

NCRB Data Reveals Disturbing Numbers

The NCRB report that came out this month shows that India had 5,737 dowry deaths in 2024. This means that 16 women died every day because of dowry harassment, domestic violence or suspicious deaths after marriage. The NCRB data is really disturbing. The report also talks about how many dowry-related crimes happened under the Dowry Prohibition Act. In 2023 than 15,000 cases were filed across the country. This is a jump from the past years. The NCRB data reveals that dowry deaths are still an issue.

If we look at cities Delhi had the most dowry death cases for the fifth year in a row. In 2024 Delhi had 109 cases and 111 deaths. This is a little lower than what happened in 2021. It is still much higher than other big cities. The NCRB data shows that Delhi has a problem with dowry deaths.

Kanpur had the most dowry deaths with 54 cases, and Bengaluru had 25 cases. Cities like Chennai and Kochi did not have any dowry deaths during the same time. The NCRB data highlights the difference in deaths between cities.

What Legally Counts As A Dowry Death?

Under the law a dowry death is when a woman dies under circumstances within seven years of marriage and it looks like she was treated badly or harassed over dowry demands before she died. The law says that the husband or in-laws might be involved if the police find proof of harassment connected to dowry demands. The NCRB data explains what a dowry death is.

With strong laws it is hard to get people convicted in dowry death cases because the police take too long to investigate there is not enough evidence families put pressure and court cases take too long. The NCRB data highlights the problems with the law.

Twisha Sharma Case From Bhopal Shocked Social Media

One case that got a lot of attention was that of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year- woman from Noida who married Samarth Singh from Bhopal in December 2025. She was found dead at her husbands house in Bhopals Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family said that her husband and in-laws harassed her and killed her because of demands. The Twisha Sharma case is really sad.

The case got a lot of attention on media after people saw private messages between Twisha and her mom. In one message Twisha said, “I am feeling very sad mom.” The message made a lot of people feel sad and started a conversation about emotional abuse in marriages. The Twisha Sharma case shows how dowry can affect people.

Deepika Nagar’s Death Raises More Questions

A few days after Twisha died another sad case came up in Greater Noida. Deepika Nagar, a 24-year- woman died after falling from the roof of her in-laws house just 18 months after she got married. Her family said that they spent Rs 1 crore on the wedding but her husband and in-laws still harassed her and asked for more money. The Deepika Nagar case is really disturbing.

The police arrested her husband Hrithik and father-in-law, Manoj in connection with the case. The incident made people talk about how bad marital pressure and dowry expectations are even in educated families. The Deepika Nagar case highlights the problem of dowry.

Past Cases Show Dowry Violence Remains Deeply Rooted

India has seen big dowry death cases that shocked the country and made people angry. In January 2026, a woman SWAT commando was allegedly killed by her husband because of demands, which showed that even women who are independent and earn their own money can be victims of domestic abuse. The NCRB data shows that dowry is still an issue.

Older cases like the Nisha Sharma -dowry controversy and bride-burning incidents in the 1990s made the government make stronger laws against dowry.. Even with awareness campaigns, experts think that social pressure, old-fashioned ideas and greed for money are still causing dowry-related violence in many homes. The NCRB data explains why dowry is still a problem.

Why Dowry Remains A Serious Social Crisis

Activists and womens rights groups say that dowry is not about money demands, before marriage anymore. Now people are asked for luxury items, property, expensive gifts and financial help after marriage. Experts also warn that abuse, being alone and mental harassment often go unnoticed until something bad happens. The NCRB data highlights the problem of dowry.

The recent deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar made society face the reality that dowry harassment is still one of Indias biggest social problems. The NCRB data shows that dowry is still an issue.

Uttar Pradesh And Bihar continue to record the highest cases

The NCRB data further showed that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continue to remain among the states with the highest dowry-related crimes.

Uttar Pradesh: 7,151 dowry cases

7,151 dowry cases Bihar: 3,665 cases

3,665 cases Karnataka: 2,322 cases

The report stated that more than 6,000 women lost their lives in dowry death cases in 2023, with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar contributing the highest numbers.

Experts say these figures expose how deeply rooted dowry practices still remain in many families despite decades of legal reforms and awareness campaigns.

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