RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 64- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in the Match 64 of IPL 2026 on Tuesday at 19th May, 2026. The stage is all set for an absolute blockbuster. This high stakes clash will be played at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with the home side entering a desperate do or die situation. Rajasthan are sixth on the points table after three consecutive losses and need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A Lucknow side already out on the other hand will be the ultimate spoilsport with nothing to lose.

RR vs LSG Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium track in Jaipur has seen a huge transformation this season. Once considered a balanced surface that assisted spinners, it has become an absolute batting paradise in IPL 2026 with the first innings average crossing 220 runs. The boundary sizes are on the larger side compared to other Indian venues, so batters will have to rely on hard running along with clearing the ropes. The pitch will bake completely in the scorching 43 degree heat in Jaipur and will remain true and hard throughout the game. Dew will have a huge part to play in the second innings and the toss winning captain will prefer chasing.

RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Historical stats heavily favor the inaugural champions in this specific rivalry.

Total Matches Played: 7

Rajasthan Royals Wins: 5

Lucknow Super Giants Wins: 2

The two sides had met earlier this season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium where Rajasthan won by 40 runs after successfully defending a modest total of 159 runs.

RR vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.

Impact Players

For Rajasthan, Dasun Shanaka could be the impact man, while LSG can bring in Josh Inglis later.

RR vs LSG Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The teenage sensation has been in roaring form for Rajasthan and has scored 486 runs at a destructive strike rate of 234.78 making him an indispensable asset for your team.

Nicholas Pooran: But on this batting paradise he’s still Lucknow’s most dangerous middle order weapon, capable of destroying spin and pace alike.

Riyan Parag: The Rajasthan captain has taken up the batting responsibility really well, recently smashing a brilliant 51 off 26 balls to prove his high ceiling in fantasy cricket.

Jofra Archer: He is the best wicket taker for his franchise with 17 scalps and his death bowling is so good that he is a non-negotiable selection.

RR vs LSG Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Riyan Parag are the best captain and vice-captain for Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch due to their fantastic consistency and the batting friendly nature of the surface. Another solid option is Mitchell Marsh, who does a lot with both bat and ball.

Differential/Risky Picks

If you are looking for low owned players for IPL Grand League then look no further than Dhruv Jurel or Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both have immense talent but have seen a dip in selection percentages with recent mixed form, they are perfect differential picks to top your mega leagues.

RR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (c) , Himmat Singh

All-rounders: Riyan Parag (vc) , Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami, Adam Milne

Disclaimer: This analysis is based on recent stats, player form and pitch conditions for information purposes only. Fantasy cricket is a game of skill, involves financial risk and can be addictive. Line-ups and match dynamics can change quickly. Please play responsibly and use your own discretion before making any final team selections.