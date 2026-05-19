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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Mythological Drama Nears Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Mark

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Mythological Drama Nears Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Mark

Karuppu starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan continues its impressive box office run despite a Monday drop. Directed by RJ Balaji, the mythological drama has crossed Rs 141.30 crore worldwide in just four days and is now moving closer to the Rs 150 crore mark globally.

Karuppu Movie Box Office Collection Day 4
Karuppu Movie Box Office Collection Day 4

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 09:09 IST

Karuppu Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Since the release of Karuppu, South cinema has got yet another big box office win. Starring Suriya alongside Tirsha Krishnna, this mythological drama is already winning hearts in theatres and among their fans mainly for its emotional storyline with some pinch of action moments. After a really solid opening weekend, the film had suffered a dip on its first Monday but it still went on to do pretty well at the box office. Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is now inching closer toward the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide in just four days from its release. 

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu earned Rs 14.30 crore net in India on its fourth day with 5,947 shows running across the country. The film ranked in Rs 12.10 crore from the Tamil version and Rs 2.20 crore from the Telugu version, too showing why Suriya’s movie became a recent hit among fans. 

After what looked like a solid Sunday run of Rs 28.35 crore Trisha Krishnan’s movie saw a dip of around 49.6 percent on Monday. Even with this weekday slowdown, the film’s total India gross collection is now at Rs 95.30 crore. Karuppu box office collection in India now stands at Rs 82.30 crore. 

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If we talk about Karuppu box office collection worldwide it added another Rs 4 crore on day 4 which now makes its international total to Rs 46 crore. With that, the worldwide box office collection of Karuppu starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan has reached at Rs 141.30 crore globally. 

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day Wise 

Day

Collection

Day 1 (1st Friday)

Rs 15.50 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday)

Rs 24.15 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday)

Rs 28.35 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday)

Rs 14.30 crore

Karuppu Movie Story 

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil movie Karuppu kind of tells a raw emotional story about a sick young girl and her father who make the long trip from Kerala to Chennai for her live transplant treatment. 

Their dreams start to crack because the gold meant for the surgery gets stolen and after that they feel that they are stuck inside a corrupt legal maze run by a very powerful advocate played by RJ Balaji himself. 

But for protecting the innocent and still pushing for justice the local deity Vettai Karuppu comes down and takes on the human form of a lawyer played by Suriya. Then he goes on the offensive, fighting corruption, and htis whle injustice that has swallowed them.

Also Read: Euphoria Fans Shocked As Sydney Sweeney Poses Nearly Nude With Python In Wild Episode 6 Twist 

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Mythological Drama Nears Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Mark
Tags: Karuppu box officeKaruppu box office collection day 4karuppu movieKaruppu movie box office collectionKaruppu storySuriyatrish krishnan

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Mythological Drama Nears Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Mark
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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Mythological Drama Nears Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Mark
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