Stock Market Today: After Monday’s Meltdown Drama, Sensex Jumps 330 Points and Nifty Cruises Higher in a Tuesday Comeback Sequel

Markets traded cautiously higher in the pre-open session, with Sensex and Nifty extending gains amid selective buying interest, as investors tracked global cues, institutional activity, and sector-specific momentum ahead of opening bell.

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday With a Confidence Rally. After Monday’s rollercoaster drama, Dalal Street walked into Tuesday looking far calmer – and slightly more caffeinated. Sensex jumped over 330 points while Nifty crossed 23,730 in early trade, powered largely by a strong rally in IT stocks. Cooling crude oil prices and fresh hopes around possible US-Iran negotiations helped investors breathe easier after recent geopolitical jitters. Adding to the relief, India VIX slipped more than 4%, signalling volatility may finally be taking a backseat. Sensex: 75,645.27 (+330.23 | +0.44%), Nifty: 23,730.90 (+80.95 | +0.34%). Market breadth stayed comfortably positive, suggesting bulls currently have the morning shift under control.

Stocks To Watch Today

GE Vernova

Puravankara

JK Paper

Goldline Pharmaceuticals

Eicher Motors

GNFC

Afcons Infrastructure

DOMS Industries

Vascon Engineers

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today, May 19: BPCL, Indian Oil, Eicher Motors, Zydus, BEL Among Key Shares In Focus

Stock Market On Monday

Yesterday’s market session felt less like trading and more like a Bollywood climax. On May 18, 2026, Dalal Street woke up to panic mode as the Sensex crashed nearly 800 points in early trade – only to pull off a dramatic last-hour comeback worthy of a standing ovation. IT stocks stepped in like the market’s emergency rescue team, helping benchmarks crawl back from the edge.

Sensex: Closed at 75,315.04, up 77.05 points (+0.10%) after slipping to an intraday low of 74,180.26

Nifty 50: Ended at 23,649.95, barely changed but emotionally exhausting (+6.45 points | +0.03%)

Nifty Bank: Lost 173.35 points (-0.32%) as banking stocks stayed under pressure

Midcaps & Smallcaps: Took the real hit, with broader markets ending deep in the red

Moral of the story? Dalal Street may panic in the morning, but it clearly loves a dramatic comeback before closing time.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

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