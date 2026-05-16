Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO 2026: Massive $1.75 Trillion Listing, 5-for-1 Stock Split, Starlink Expansion & Nasdaq Debut Plan; Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Launch

SpaceX IPO: From Rockets to Rockets on Wall Street– SpaceX’s Elon Musk-led aerospace giant is looking to get on the grid, skirting a long wait for its IPO deadline now pushing toward a June 12, 2026 listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker “SPCX.” And yes, Wall Street cameras may soon have rockets on their screens too. If this timeline holds, it won’t just be another tech company on the exchange. It would be one of the most buzzed-about IPOs the market has ever seen. High estimates this week see a staggering $1.75 trillion valuation. SpaceX’s prospects prove even the term “mega-cap” may have been coined for nothing. Ultimately, this is a big shift from spaceflight as a private venture to being a public spectacle, offering investors a seat in the company’s spaceflight business, where every earnings call feels like a countdown. It isn’t just about buying shares; it is about buying a seat on this unprecedented step up from the launchpad to Nasdaq, the most ambitious commercial space journey ever undertaken.

Revised IPO Timeline Of SpaceX IPO

Milestone Date Event Description S-1 Filing May 20, 2026 Expected release of the S-1 prospectus filing Investor Roadshow June 4, 2026 Launch of institutional investor roadshow IPO Pricing June 11, 2026 Final IPO share pricing expected Market Debut June 12, 2026 Official trading begins on Nasdaq

Note: The revised schedule advances the IPO timeline by several weeks, replacing earlier expectations of a late-June debut.

Massive Stock Split Ahead of SpaceX IPO

Elon Musk’s aerospace giant SpaceX has reportedly approved a 5-for-1 stock split ahead of its highly anticipated public listing, marking a major pre-IPO restructuring move. The adjustment significantly lowers the internal per-share valuation while keeping overall company value unchanged:

Pre-split fair value: $526.59 per share

Post-split adjusted value: $105.32 per share

According to Bloomberg reporting, the stock split is expected to be processed during the week of May 18, 2026, with completion targeted by May 22, 2026. This move is seen as a strategic step to improve share accessibility ahead of the IPO and broaden investor participation before the company’s Nasdaq debut. Market watchers say the timing underscores the aggressive pace of SpaceX’s transition from a tightly held private rocket firm into one of the most closely watched public listings in history.

IPO Scale, Banking Backing & Retail Allocation

SpaceX Mega IPO Overview

Category Details Target Capital Raise $75–$80 billion Implied Valuation ~$1.75 trillion Global Comparison Would surpass Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion IPO (2019) IPO Status Potential largest IPO ever recorded globally

Underwriting & Market Support

Lead Bookrunners Role in IPO Morgan Stanley Pricing, distribution & market support Bank of America Institutional syndication Citigroup Capital markets structuring JPMorgan Chase Global underwriting coordination Goldman Sachs Stabilization & investor outreach

Retail Investor Allocation Strategy

Aspect Details Retail Share Allocation Up to 30% of total IPO shares Industry Benchmark Roughly 3x higher than typical mega-IPOs Market Impact Designed to broaden public participation Where the IPO Money Is Headed: SpaceX’s Space-Spending Plan If the IPO is the launch, then the capital plan is the mission control. Elon Musk’s aerospace giant SpaceX is expected to channel its massive fundraising into building the next layer of its space empire, where ambition is measured less in billions and more in orbits. First on the list is the rollout of space-based AI data centers, essentially moving computing power beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Then comes the continued expansion of the already sprawling Starlink satellite network, aiming to push global connectivity deeper, faster, and more resilient than ever. And of course, the crown jewel: scaling the Starship launch system, the vehicle designed to carry everything from satellites to, eventually, interplanetary missions. Together, these bets signal a clear direction: SpaceX isn’t just building rockets anymore. It is building orbital infrastructure. In simple terms, Wall Street may fund the IPO, but the money is aimed straight at space. (Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. This article has inputs from Bloomberge) Also Read: Jio Beyond Telecom: Why The Upcoming Giant IPO Is A Full-Fledged Tech Play, Not Just Telecom; Every Investor Should Know This