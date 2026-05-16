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Home > India News > LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 15:45 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today (16-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya KR-754 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya KR-754 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KR’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Wednesday, with 7 draws in total. The Karunya KR-754 lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Karunya KR-754 Lottery Result will be declared today, Saturday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya KR-754 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Karunya KR-754 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR-754 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

You Might Be Interested In

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 16-05-2026, Full List of Karunya KR-754 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- KG 684929 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – KD 788060

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –KE 651917

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:  (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 0466, 0572, 0623, 1169, 1868, 3393, 4219, 4386, 4942, 5336, 6142, 7337, 7348, 7727, 8112, 8435, 9117, 9161, 9628

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 3198, 3603, 7424, 7969, 8111

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No0648, 0670, 0684, 1016, 1635, 2175, 2537, 2934, 2952, 2996, 3519, 4085, 4564, 4969, 5223, 5453, 5519, 5592, 6335, 7959, 8068, 8185, 8644, 9087, 9172

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0366, 0464, 0589, 0685, 0732, 1148, 1196, 1362, 1385, 1438, 1517, 1551, 1828, 1913, 2139, 2166, 2309, 2332, 2457, 2719, 2879, 2989, 3079, 3096, 3143, 3191, 3200, 3444, 3772, 3849, 3913, 3944, 3967, 4033, 4052, 4153, 4176, 4513, 4592, 4696, 4898, 5192, 5206, 5312, 5553, 5859, 5907, 6014, 6058, 6222, 6514, 6812, 6826, 7002, 7064, 7250, 7381, 7628, 7855, 8139, 8197, 8331, 8390, 8987, 9253, 9256, 9387, 9429, 9516, 9542, 9593, 9700, 9719, 9781, 9912, 9936

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No-0180, 0242, 0446, 0489, 0768, 0770, 1073, 1280, 1516, 1599, 1620, 1646, 1722, 1889, 1922, 1975, 2016, 2289, 2336, 2357, 2359, 2585, 2701, 2773, 2816, 2836, 2870, 3056, 3058, 3218, 3269, 3302, 3513, 3740, 3752, 3756, 3948, 3957, 4250, 4536, 4589, 4788, 4855, 4861, 4901, 4950, 5017, 5067, 5231, 5340, 5661, 5677, 5679, 5765, 6385, 6504, 6631, 6667, 6779, 6813, 6854, 7053, 7179, 7383, 7413, 7492, 7505, 7552, 7561, 7684, 7705, 8061, 8193, 8276, 8495, 8724, 8750, 8758, 8764, 8929, 9106, 9201, 9369, 9382, 9390, 9569, 9573, 9667, 9762, 9774, 9975, 9981

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 16-05-2025: Prize structure of Karunya KR-754 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: What is Online Ticket Purchase Warning

Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Also Read: OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929 

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LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929
Tags: Karunya KR-754Kerala lottery resultKerala lottery result today

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LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929

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LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929

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