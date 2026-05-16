The Afghanistan Cricket Board has formally requested the BCCI to stage their upcoming three-match T20I series at DDCA’s Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, citing India as their preferred neutral venue.

T20Is are scheduled on 13th September, 15th September & 17th September later this year.

The series, scheduled as part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), would see Afghanistan exercise their hosting rights on neutral ground.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley has been instrumental in converting Arun Jaitley Stadium into India’s premier cricketing ground. His efficient management style and successful hosting of IPL matches has earned praise throughout.

Afghanistan’s preference for Arun Jaitley Stadium shows the excellent work that Rohan Jaitley has done in revamping the DDCA.

If confirmed, the series would offer Afghanistan a marquee home fixture against one of international cricket’s most popular teams, while Indian fans get to watch their side in action just days before the northern hemisphere autumn season sets in. Both boards are yet to issue a public statement confirming the arrangement.