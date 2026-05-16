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Home > Education News > COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download

COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the COMEDK UGET 2026 provisional answer key. Candidates can now download the answer key, response sheet and question paper from the official portal using their application number and password.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download (Via AI)
COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 15:26 IST

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the provisional answer key for COMEDK UGET 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access the answer key, response sheet and question paper through the official candidate login portal. Students can download the documents by visiting COMEDK Official Website and logging in using their application number and password. The provisional answer key allows candidates to evaluate their performance, estimate their scores and prepare for the upcoming counselling and admission process.

How To Download COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key and response sheet online:

  • Visit the official website
  • Open the candidate login portal
  • Enter your COMEDK application number and password
  • Click on submit
  • The answer key, response sheet and question paper will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference
  • COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key Objection Process

The examination authorities have also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key.

You Might Be Interested In

Students can raise objections till May 18, 2026, up to 2 PM. To submit a challenge, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 500 for each question.

  • Steps To Challenge COMEDK Answer Key
  • Log in to the candidate portal
  • Click on the objection link
  • Select the question ID you want to challenge
  • Choose the answer option you believe is correct
  • Pay Rs 500 per question and submit the objection

The objection fee will be refunded only if the challenge is found to be valid by the authorities.

Final Answer Key And Result Date

After reviewing all objections, COMEDK will release the final answer key on May 23, 2026. The final key will be used for preparing the results and rank list.

Candidates will be able to download their COMEDK 2026 rank cards from May 29, 2026, through the official website. Students are advised to regularly check the official portal for the latest updates regarding results, counselling and admission schedules.

ALSO READ: AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here

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COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download
Tags: COMEDK 2026 exam centresCOMEDK 2026 Registration feeCOMEDK Admit card 2026COMEDK application form last date 2026COMEDK exam date 2026 registrationCOMEDK result date 2026COMEDK syllabus 2026

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COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download

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COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download
COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download
COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download
COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download

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