COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the provisional answer key for COMEDK UGET 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access the answer key, response sheet and question paper through the official candidate login portal. Students can download the documents by visiting COMEDK Official Website and logging in using their application number and password. The provisional answer key allows candidates to evaluate their performance, estimate their scores and prepare for the upcoming counselling and admission process.

How To Download COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key and response sheet online:

Visit the official website

Open the candidate login portal

Enter your COMEDK application number and password

Click on submit

The answer key, response sheet and question paper will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key Objection Process

The examination authorities have also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key.

Students can raise objections till May 18, 2026, up to 2 PM. To submit a challenge, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 500 for each question.

Steps To Challenge COMEDK Answer Key

Log in to the candidate portal

Click on the objection link

Select the question ID you want to challenge

Choose the answer option you believe is correct

Pay Rs 500 per question and submit the objection

The objection fee will be refunded only if the challenge is found to be valid by the authorities.

Final Answer Key And Result Date

After reviewing all objections, COMEDK will release the final answer key on May 23, 2026. The final key will be used for preparing the results and rank list.

Candidates will be able to download their COMEDK 2026 rank cards from May 29, 2026, through the official website. Students are advised to regularly check the official portal for the latest updates regarding results, counselling and admission schedules.

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