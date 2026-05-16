Did X Owner Elon Musk Just Say Instagram Is For Girls? Post Sparks Debate On Social Media

Elon Musk has once again drawn attention for his strong and controversial statements about major social media platforms. Over time, he has taken repeated digs at Instagram, Wikipedia, LinkedIn, and other services, including Twitter, now owned by him under the SpaceX umbrella. He has also previously described many of these platforms as being affected by what he calls the “woke mind virus.” In the latest controversy, Musk responded to a viral thread discussing how users’ social media habits may reflect different “phases” of life. The original posts jokingly described behaviours such as posting “thirst traps” (sexually suggestive content), uploading frequent stories, or sharing home-cooked meals and sourdough photos. Musk joined the conversation with a brief but widely circulated remark, “Instagram is for girls.”

What Elon Musk Said About Instagram

As reactions to his comment intensified, Musk added another post that further escalated the debate. He wrote, “Sometimes grown men send me their Instagram profiles and I’m like are you transitioning or what?”

While Musk has frequently criticised Meta-owned platforms, particularly on issues of privacy and platform governance, this latest exchange also sparked renewed accusations of misogynistic undertones in his comments.

Critics pointed out that framing Instagram as a platform “for girls” implied a dismissive attitude toward women, while questioning adult men’s use of the platform added to the controversy.

“Instagram is for girls.” – Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/vgSKwQtptj — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) May 15, 2026

Musk’s Push for X

Behind the controversial remarks, Musk has also continued to promote X while criticising rival platforms.

Around the same time as his “Instagram for girls” comment, Musk responded to another post about recommendation algorithms and social media feeds. He claimed, “Only X is open, the other social media companies manipulate the results behind closed doors.”

Musk’s Longstanding Feud With Meta and Mark Zuckerberg

Musk has frequently targeted Meta-owned platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, especially in his ongoing rivalry with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Just a few weeks prior to this incident, Musk posted, “Can’t trust WhatsApp.”

He also suggested that users should move to X for more secure audio and video calling features.

Social Media Reactions

The remarks quickly sparked reactions across X, with users divided in their responses.

One user wrote, “And X is for the autists! We love the autists.”

And X is for the autists! We love the autists — Raq (@raqisright) May 15, 2026

Another user added, “X is for Women.”

X is for Women 🤍 — Darren Stallcup – World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) May 15, 2026

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