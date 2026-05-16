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Home > World News > Watch: White House Under Attack By Huge Swarm Of Bees, Evacuation Ordered

Watch: White House Under Attack By Huge Swarm Of Bees, Evacuation Ordered

Thousands of bees swarmed the White House North Lawn on Friday, briefly disrupting media activity and creating panic among reporters near the press area. The swarm later settled into a nearby tree, and officials reported no injuries as normal activity resumed shortly afterward.

Watch: White House Under Attack By Huge Swarm Of Bees, Evacuation Ordered (Image: X)
Watch: White House Under Attack By Huge Swarm Of Bees, Evacuation Ordered (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 10:50 IST

Thousands of bees kind of unexpectedly swarmed the North Lawn of the White House on Friday, and it made a pretty dramatic scene near the press briefing spot then it briefly messed with media activity outside the executive mansion. Reporters and staffers who were set up near the ‘Pebble Beach’ media zone, just watched as those black dots, at first, seemed to be moving, only to turn into this huge buzzing cloud of bees hovering around the lawn and also the nearby driveway.  

Watch Video Of White House Under Attack By Huge Swarm Of Bees

Pretty fast, videos and photos from the moment started spreading across social media, and a lot of people were calling it surreal, really strange, almost unreal, in a way you don’t usually see. From what was reported, the swarm stayed lively around the North Lawn for nearly 20 minutes, before it finally calmed down and settled into a hive on a nearby tree somewhere within the White House grounds. 



No injuries or bee stings were immediately reported, though the sudden showing still made a few members of the press corps step back from that area for a little while. Several journalists covering it described the scene as a ‘bee tornado’, with thousands of insects flying quite close to reporters, and even near television equipment around the West Wing.

How Did It All Start? 

The unusual event comes in just a few weeks after First Lady Melania Trump said she was expanding the White House honey and beekeeping program. In April, she showed off a new White House shaped beehive on the South Lawn, along with the addition of two new bee colonies on the property’s existing hives, and honestly the whole thing felt like a big little update. The expansion was meant to boost year to year honey production while also supporting pollination work around the White House gardens, and the National Mall area. According to officials, the colonies could help bring in more than 225 pounds of honey each year when it’s peak season.

White House And Honey

The White House beekeeping tradition goes all the way back to 2009 and since then it’s become a familiar part of the executive residence’s sustainability routine. Reportedly, White House honey finds its way into cooking dishes, official gifts, and charitable giving, sort of like a sweet constant. While officials have not confirmed whether the new colonies had anything to do with Friday’s bee swarm, the timing has still set off a lot of talk online. Even with the brief chaos and that temporary interruption, the bees eventually settled in peacefully, and regular activity was back across the White House grounds shortly after.

Also Read: US, Israel To Strike Iran Next Week? Fears Of Full-Blown War Rise With No Deal In Sight

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Watch: White House Under Attack By Huge Swarm Of Bees, Evacuation Ordered
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Watch: White House Under Attack By Huge Swarm Of Bees, Evacuation Ordered
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