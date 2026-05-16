IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between LSG And CSK? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

The highly anticipated Match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings delivered absolute fireworks at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 15 2026. Fans wondering who won yesterday’s IPL match will be thrilled to know that the home team successfully executed a dominant run chase. Driven by a spectacular batting performance, the Lucknow franchise completely outclassed their opponents by securing a massive 7-wicket victory with 20 balls to spare. Here is the complete breakdown of both innings, the top scorers, and the award winners from this thrilling evening encounter.

Kartik Sharma Blasts As Chennai Super Kings Set A Competitive Total

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first on the Ekana surface. His decision immediately paid off as young pacer Akash Singh dismantled the Chennai top order, picking up three crucial wickets early in the game while giving away only 26 runs in his four overs. Despite the initial collapse, Chennai Super Kings managed to post a highly competitive total of 187 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs. This recovery was largely thanks to a brilliant rescue act by Kartik Sharma, who anchored the innings with a solid 71 off 42 deliveries. Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis also provided a late explosion to ensure the visiting team had a defendable score.

Chennai Super Kings Top Batters Runs Scored Balls Faced Fours Sixes Strike Rate Kartik Sharma 71 42 6 5 169.05 Shivam Dube 32 16 3 2 200.00 Dewald Brevis 25 16 0 2 156.25 Sanju Samson 20 20 3 0 100.00

Mitchell Marsh Anchors the Chase

In response, the Lucknow Super Giants came out with absolute aggression during the power play. The batting lineup showed zero hesitation against the Chennai bowlers, establishing a massive 135-run foundation for the chase. Mitchell Marsh led the absolute destruction by smashing a breathtaking 90 runs off a mere 38 balls, making a mockery of the bowling attack. He was perfectly supported by Josh Inglis, who played a steady knock of 36 runs. After Marsh departed, Nicholas Pooran stepped up to finish the game in style with an unbeaten 32 off just 17 deliveries. Lucknow comfortably hunted down the 188-run target in just 16.4 overs, finishing at 188 for 3.

Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters Runs Scored Balls Faced Fours Sixes Strike Rate Mitchell Marsh 90 38 9 7 236.84 Josh Inglis 36 32 3 1 112.50 Nicholas Pooran 32 17 1 4 188.24

Man Of The Match

Following his unbelievable display of power hitting Mitchell Marsh was officially awarded the Man of the Match trophy. His sensational innings of 90 runs single-handedly took the game away from the Chennai Super Kings, making the massive run chase look incredibly easy. Striking at an unbelievable rate of 236.84, the Australian superstar smashed nine boundaries and seven massive sixes to destroy the opposition bowling attack and provide endless entertainment for the home crowd.