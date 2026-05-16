Why Ankur Warikoo Shut His ₹100 Crore Courses Business, ‘Makes No Sense To…’

Entrepreneur and digital creator Ankur Warikoo has announced that he is shutting down his online courses business, despite it generating more than ₹100 crore in revenue and around ₹25 crore in profits over the last five years. He made the announcement in a video shared on X, revealing that the business, built around online learning and life-skill courses, would be completely discontinued.

“I am shutting down my courses business. After 5 years, 5 lakh students, and ₹100 crore in revenue, all profitable. Completely shutting it down,” he said in the video.

Ankur Warikoo On His Online Course Business

Warikoo elaborated on the decision, saying the platform had expanded far beyond what he initially imagined when it was launched in 2020.

“We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020. 5 lakh students. 100 crores in sales. 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it,” he wrote alongside the video clip.

I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business. We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined, since we started in 2020. 5 lakh students.

100 crores in sales.

25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it. I’ll be sharing more about my decision and what… pic.twitter.com/hBfyX0Dqm7 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) May 15, 2026

According to Warikoo, the platform enrolled nearly five lakh students over the years while crossing ₹100 crore in sales and generating approximately ₹25 crore in profits.

He also said he would explain the reasons behind the decision in greater detail in another video scheduled for May 16 at 8:30 pm.

Why is Ankur Warikoo Shutting His Online Course Business?

Soon after the announcement, social media users began speculating about what may have prompted the shutdown of a profitable business.

One user directly asked whether artificial intelligence had played a role in the decision, commenting, “AI Impact?”

Responding to the comment, Warikoo replied with a brief but pointed response, “huge.”

Who is Ankur Warikoo?

Ankur Warikoo is widely known for creating content focused on finance, careers, productivity and personal growth. He currently has more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube, close to 7 lakh followers on X, and nearly 4 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from being a creator, Warikoo is also known as an entrepreneur and mentor. He is the founder of WebVeda, an online school focused on life skills, and has authored bestselling books including Do Epic Shit and Make Epic Money.

Ankur Warikoo’s Personal Life, Net Worth

Ankur Warikoo was born and raised in New Delhi in a Kashmiri Pandit family. He studied at Don Bosco School before pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Hindu College under Delhi University.

Warikoo later moved to the United States on a full scholarship to pursue a PhD in Astrophysics at Michigan State University. However, he eventually decided to leave the programme after completing his MS degree and returned to India.

He later completed his MBA from Indian School of Business, where he received the “Young Leader Award”.

Warikoo does not publicly disclose details regarding his net worth.

Mixed Reactions Across Social Media

The announcement triggered widespread reactions online, with many users expressing surprise that a profitable online education business was being shut down at a time when self-improvement, finance and productivity content remain highly popular.

Others, however, viewed the move with scepticism.

Some users suggested the decision could be linked to broader economic challenges, arguing that expensive online courses and self-help programmes often become difficult to sell during periods of reduced consumer spending.

Another section of users speculated that the announcement could be part of a larger business transition, rebranding exercise or a teaser for a new venture.

One user wrote, “Many course sellers pack-up when recession is upcoming. Challenging times force people to think rationally & ask questions. better hai pehle hi patli gali se nikal lo.”

Another commented, “Lagtaaa hai kuch aurr bhi bada haaath laga hai 😝😝😝 Jokes apart. This is a huge step sir. I am curious to see what’s coming 😁 Best wishes for your future endeavours. Thank you for giving us such a broad perspective of little things around us. You’re truly an inspiration 🫶🧿”

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