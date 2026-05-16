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Home > Regionals News > Giant Fair Ride Collapses At Sasaram Disneyland Mela In Bihar, Several Visitors Injured

Giant Fair Ride Collapses At Sasaram Disneyland Mela In Bihar, Several Visitors Injured

Number of injured people still not known.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 08:37 IST

A joyride at a ‘Disneyland fair’ collapsed in Sasaram, Bihar, on Friday, injuring several women and children, according to officials. After the event, the injured were sent right away to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for treatment.

Dr. Manish Kumar told ANI that the injured were receiving care at the hospital. After an incident at Disneyland, several ladies and children were hurt. He told ANI that they are currently receiving treatment at the Sadar Hospital.

It was not immediately known how many people had been hurt. We are awaiting more information about what caused the collapse.

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The event is anticipated to be looked into by local authorities. 

(With ANI Inputs)

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Giant Fair Ride Collapses At Sasaram Disneyland Mela In Bihar, Several Visitors Injured
Tags: Sasaram Disneyland MelaSasaram Disneyland Mela biharSasaram Disneyland Mela fair rideSasaram Disneyland Mela video

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Giant Fair Ride Collapses At Sasaram Disneyland Mela In Bihar, Several Visitors Injured

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Giant Fair Ride Collapses At Sasaram Disneyland Mela In Bihar, Several Visitors Injured
Giant Fair Ride Collapses At Sasaram Disneyland Mela In Bihar, Several Visitors Injured
Giant Fair Ride Collapses At Sasaram Disneyland Mela In Bihar, Several Visitors Injured
Giant Fair Ride Collapses At Sasaram Disneyland Mela In Bihar, Several Visitors Injured

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