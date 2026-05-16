Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days

In a rare and remarkable medical sort of story, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district gave birth to quadruplets, two boys and two girls, and it happened over about five days, through a normal delivery, at a private hospital in Moradabad. Doctors from Teerthanker Mahaveer University Hospital said the whole pregnancy was extremely high risk, and they also said this kind of delivery is very uncommon, especially in cases where there is no need, no caesarean, like really none.

Who Is The Woman? Who Gave Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days?

According To Media reports, Hospital officials said the woman, Amina, who lives in Ovari village, delivered her first baby on May 9. Then, somehow the next day it didn’t stop there, three more babies were born naturally on May 14, all under close supervision of a specialised medical team. The doctors told reporters that the mother was being watched all the time since the third month of pregnancy, after the scans confirmed that there were four fetuses inside. They also said, because quadruplet pregnancies can come with serious risks, they had earlier advised reducing the number of fetuses, but the family, like still insisted on keeping the pregnancy going.







Who Were In The Doctor Team?

Dr Shubhra Agrawal , who led the medical team, said it was the first time the hospital had managed a quadruplet delivery completely through the usual procedures. She pointed out that it took continuous clinical observation, quick treatment, and a well timed, almost well coordinated effort by the doctors and staff, including Dr Roli Agrawal and Dr Purti Chhanna, and even with the sheer complexity of it all. Still, after delivery they said the mother and the newborns are staying stable, more or less.

Where Are The Babies Now?

The doctors said the four babies are now on ventilator support, kind of as a precaution, so do not worry, everything is steady. Afterward Amina gave her thanks to the doctors and hospital staff, explaining that she and her children are doing fine. Her husband Mohammad Alim also sent gratitude to the medical team for handling the pregnancy with careful attention across several months and for making sure all four babies made it into the world safely.

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