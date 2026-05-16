Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Medical Miracle chinese-president Akash Singh NEET 2026 controversy chennai super kings Karuppu audience reaction rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights OSSSC Medical Miracle chinese-president Akash Singh NEET 2026 controversy chennai super kings Karuppu audience reaction rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights OSSSC Medical Miracle chinese-president Akash Singh NEET 2026 controversy chennai super kings Karuppu audience reaction rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights OSSSC Medical Miracle chinese-president Akash Singh NEET 2026 controversy chennai super kings Karuppu audience reaction rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Medical Miracle chinese-president Akash Singh NEET 2026 controversy chennai super kings Karuppu audience reaction rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights OSSSC Medical Miracle chinese-president Akash Singh NEET 2026 controversy chennai super kings Karuppu audience reaction rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights OSSSC Medical Miracle chinese-president Akash Singh NEET 2026 controversy chennai super kings Karuppu audience reaction rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights OSSSC Medical Miracle chinese-president Akash Singh NEET 2026 controversy chennai super kings Karuppu audience reaction rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days

Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days

In a rare medical case, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district gave birth to quadruplets two boys and two girls through a normal delivery, over five days, at a Moradabad hospital. Doctors said the pregnancy was high risk , but also extraordinary,like something unusual. Right now,both the mother and the babies are stable and being looked after under medical care .

AI Generated Image
AI Generated Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 07:43 IST

In a rare and remarkable medical sort of story, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district gave birth to quadruplets, two boys and two girls, and it happened over about five days, through a normal delivery, at a private hospital in Moradabad. Doctors from Teerthanker Mahaveer University Hospital said the whole pregnancy was extremely high risk, and they also said this kind of delivery is very uncommon, especially in cases where there is no need, no caesarean, like really none.

Who Is The Woman? Who Gave Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days?

According To Media reports, Hospital officials said the woman, Amina, who lives in Ovari village, delivered her first baby on May 9. Then, somehow the next day it didn’t stop there, three more babies were born naturally on May 14, all under close supervision of a specialised medical team. The doctors told reporters that the mother was being watched  all the time since the third month of pregnancy, after the scans confirmed that there were four fetuses inside. They also said, because quadruplet pregnancies can come with serious risks, they had earlier advised reducing the number of fetuses, but the family, like still insisted on keeping the pregnancy going.



Who Were In The Doctor Team?

Dr Shubhra Agrawal , who led the medical team, said it was the first time the hospital had managed a quadruplet delivery completely through the usual procedures. She pointed out that it took continuous clinical observation, quick treatment, and a well timed, almost well coordinated effort by the doctors and staff, including Dr Roli Agrawal and Dr Purti Chhanna, and even with the sheer complexity of it all. Still, after delivery they said the mother and the newborns are staying stable, more or less.

Where Are The Babies Now?

The doctors said the four babies are now on ventilator support, kind of as a precaution, so do not worry, everything is steady. Afterward Amina gave her thanks to the doctors and hospital staff, explaining that she and her children are doing fine. Her husband Mohammad Alim also sent gratitude to the medical team for handling the pregnancy with careful attention across several months and for making sure all four babies made it into the world safely.

Also Read: Viral Video: Heroic Mother’s Quick Action Saves 5 Lives At Shahpur Patori Railway Station In Bihar

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Medical MiracleMoradabad HospitalQuadrupletsRare PregnancySambhal NewsUttar pradesh newsviral news

RELATED News

Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage

Karnataka Fuel Prices Today (15 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Bangalore, Mysuru, Mangalore, Hubballi, Belagavi, Davanagere, Ballari, Shivamogga and More: Check Latest Rates Here

Bengaluru–Mumbai Train Update: New SMVT–Lokmanya Tilak Service Launched to Make Travel Easier and Less Crowded

Tamil Nadu Fuel Prices Today (15 May 2026): Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem & Other Major Cities See Petrol And Diesel Price Hike

Viral Video: Doctors Treat Dead Baby For 3 Hours To Increase Hospital Bills, Family Shocked After Entering Room

LATEST NEWS

Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days

Trump Reveals Xi’s Iran Nuclear Warning, Pushes For Open Strait Of Hormuz After China Talks

Chinese Envoy To India Says Beijing Will Deepen Cooperation And Solidarity With BRICS Nations

Russia And India Reaffirm ‘Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership’ In Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting

Pakistan Bridge Collapse: Four Dead, One Injured In Two Separate Incidents In Sindh

Hyderabad, Telangana: Fire Breaks Out In AC Coach Of Jaipur Special Express At Nampally Railway Station

Commission For Air Quality Management Clears Draft Policy For Tightened Vehicle Registration Measures For Delhi-NCR Starting From 2027

Congo Ebola Outbreak Sparks Alarm as African Health Agency Reports 65 Suspected Deaths

Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted

‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’: CJI Surya Kant’s Remarks Spark Row

Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days
Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days
Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days
Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days

QUICK LINKS