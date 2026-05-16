Commission For Air Quality Management Clears Draft Policy For Tightened Vehicle Registration Measures For Delhi-NCR Starting From 2027

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday approved major draft steps to fight air pollution. One of the key proposals is that only electric three-wheelers in the L5 category will be allowed to be registered from 2027 onward.

L5 vehicles are used to carry passengers and goods. These three-wheelers can run faster than 25 kmph, are more powerful, and weigh less than 1,500 kg. They can currently run on electricity, petrol, or diesel.





Delhi-NCR To Allow Only Electric L5 Three-Wheelers In Phases

This rule will be introduced in phases across Delhi-NCR. According to the proposal, only electric three-wheelers will be registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027. The rule will then expand to busy districts like Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida from January 1, 2028, and to the remaining NCR districts from January 1, 2029.

The commission also asked for tougher restrictions on vehicles that cause pollution and stronger action to stop stubble burning.

The CAQM panel approved several other draft rules to reduce pollution from transport, farming, and industries.

In a statement, the commission said a recent report by air quality experts found that vehicles are one of the biggest sources of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi-NCR. The report also stressed the need to move faster towards cleaner and less-polluting transport options.





Petrol Pumps May Deny Fuel To Vehicles Without PUCC From 2026



The commission also approved another proposal under which petrol pumps across NCR may give fuel only to vehicles that have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) from October 1, 2026. The step is aimed at reducing harmful pollution from vehicles, including PM2.5, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide.





CAQM Raises Concern Over Rising Stubble Burning Cases In Punjab And Haryana

The commission also raised concern over the growing number of wheat stubble burning cases and asked states to take stricter action. Punjab recorded 8,986 stubble burning incidents between April 1 and May 14 this year, compared to 6,474 during the same period in 2025. Haryana reported 3,290 cases this year, up from 1,503 last year.

The commission also approved a revised action plan to completely stop paddy stubble burning in NCR states during the 2026 harvest season.

To improve pollution tracking, the commission said 46 more Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) will be set up across Delhi-NCR. This will increase the total number of monitoring stations to 157.

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