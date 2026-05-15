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Home > Sports News > Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma Wedding Rumours Go Viral Amid IPL 2026: Is Mumbai Indians Captain Secretly Getting Married in Udaipur?

Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma Wedding Rumours Go Viral Amid IPL 2026: Is Mumbai Indians Captain Secretly Getting Married in Udaipur?

Hardik Pandya is once again at the center of a social media storm after viral posts claimed that the Mumbai Indians captain is set to marry his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma in Udaipur on May 22 during IPL 2026. But is there any truth behind these rumours? The speculation has already sparked massive conversation online, although neither Hardik nor Mahieka has officially responded to the claims.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma's wedding rumours go viral. Image Credit: Instagram/@Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma's wedding rumours go viral. Image Credit: Instagram/@Hardik Pandya

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 21:36 IST

Hardik Pandya – Mahieka Sharma Wedding: Hardik Pandya has been among the headlines in the last few days for mostly off-field reasons. The Mumbai Indians captain has been sidelined from the Indian Premier League in the last few matches due to back spasms. However, that has not stopped him from making the headlines and setting the social media platforms ablaze. Recently, a post on Twitter has gone viral, claiming that the Indian all-rounder is set to marry for the second time. The viral post claims that Hardik Pandya will be marrying his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, on the 22nd of May in Udaipur.

Hardik Pandya to marry Mahieka Sharma on May 22nd?




Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Mumbai Indians, has attracted a lot of attention on social media after he claimed to be getting married soon. The picture, which has quickly spread on social media, implies that the all-rounder would wed Mahieka Sharma on May 22 in Udaipur. Cricket fans have responded to this particular assertion in a variety of ways. 

With a description that details a “private ceremony” scheduled for later this month, the tweet received a lot of attention on Friday. In only some time, it has already received thousands of likes and hundreds of reposts. Udaipur is particularly mentioned in the caption as the location of the marriage. Those who regularly follow the current league season have naturally taken notice of the assertion due to the cricketer’s high status. 

Recently, the BCCI announced guidelines that have reportedly stopped the access of girlfriends in stadiums and team hotels. The viral tweet also claimed that the reason behind the two marrying could be to have unrestricted access to the stadiums and team hotels. That being said, there has not been any confirmation of this speculation from either Hardik or Mahieka. 

IPL 2026: Who will captain the Mumbai Indians in Hardik Pandya’s absence?

Hardik Pandya last played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 on the 2nd of May against the Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. He has not played any game after that and was earlier replaced by Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of the team. Since then, MI has played three games, which Pandya has missed. Suryakumar captained the team in the win against the Lucknow Super Giants and the loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

However, in MI’s most recent game against the Punjab Kings, even Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out after becoming a father for the first time. With both Surya and Hardik ruled out, it was Jasprit Bumrah who captained the Mumbai Indians as they defeated PBKS by six wickets. 

IPL 2026: How did Hardik Pandya perform for the Mumbai Indians?

Hardik Pandya played eight games in IPL 2026 and had a disappointing tournament with both the bat and the ball in his hand. The all-rounder scored 146 runs in eight innings, averaging only 20.85 per dismissal. His strike rate (136.44) remained on the lower end and proved to be one of the reasons behind a poor season for the five-time champions. With the ball in hand, Pandya could only take four wickets and remained expensive with an economy of 11.9 runs per over.

Also Read: CSK vs LSG: Who is Akash Singh? Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Celebrates Wickets With Special Note After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson | Watch Video

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Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma Wedding Rumours Go Viral Amid IPL 2026: Is Mumbai Indians Captain Secretly Getting Married in Udaipur?
Tags: Hardik Injuryhardik pandyaHardik Pandya IPL 2026Hardik Pandya marriage rumoursHardik Pandya weddingIPL 2026Mahieka SharmaMumbai Indians

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Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma Wedding Rumours Go Viral Amid IPL 2026: Is Mumbai Indians Captain Secretly Getting Married in Udaipur?
Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma Wedding Rumours Go Viral Amid IPL 2026: Is Mumbai Indians Captain Secretly Getting Married in Udaipur?
Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma Wedding Rumours Go Viral Amid IPL 2026: Is Mumbai Indians Captain Secretly Getting Married in Udaipur?
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