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Home > Business News > India To Put Tax On Foreign Trips? Government Considering Big Move Amid Iran War

India To Put Tax On Foreign Trips? Government Considering Big Move Amid Iran War

The Indian government is considering a possible tax or surcharge on foreign trips amid rising economic pressure from the US-Iran conflict, soaring crude oil prices and growing import costs, though no final decision has been taken yet.

India may put extra taxes on overseas trips (Image: AI-generated)
India may put extra taxes on overseas trips (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 20:19 IST

India may soon consider making foreign trips more expensive as the government discusses the possibility of imposing a new tax, cess or surcharge on overseas travel amid rising economic pressure caused by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. As per CNBC-TV18, discussions are currently taking place at the highest levels of the government, although no final decision has been taken yet. The proposal is being examined at a time when global supply chains remain under stress and crude oil prices continue rising sharply because of instability in West Asia. The possible move comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid non-essential foreign trips for one year due to global uncertainties and rising fuel costs. Officials are now exploring ways to reduce economic pressure on the country as higher oil prices threaten to increase import bills, transportation costs and inflation across multiple sectors.

Rising crude oil prices and war concerns driving policy discussions in Delhi

According to reports, the government is considering imposing an additional charge on foreign trips to help manage the widening fiscal impact created by the geopolitical crisis. Authorities believe the prolonged US-Iran conflict has created serious uncertainty in global energy markets, forcing countries like India to prepare for higher costs linked to imports and fuel consumption.

Brent crude prices have already crossed USD 100 per barrel as fears grow over continued instability in West Asia and the absence of any clear resolution to the conflict. The sharp jump in oil prices has increased concerns over inflationary pressure in India, especially since the country imports a large share of its crude oil requirements from overseas markets.

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Proposal may allow Centre to directly collect additional revenue from overseas travel

Reports further say that the proposed cess or surcharge on foreign trips, if approved, would directly go to the Centre instead of becoming part of the divisible tax pool shared with states. Officials are reportedly studying whether such a move could help cushion the financial impact of rising crude oil prices and growing import-related expenses.

The discussions remain at a proposal stage for now, and no official announcement has been made by the government. However, the fact that the matter is being discussed at senior levels signals how seriously authorities are viewing the economic impact of the ongoing conflict and supply chain disruptions.

PM Modi’s appeal against unnecessary foreign trips gains new importance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently appealed to citizens to reduce non-essential spending and fuel consumption amid global instability. Along with encouraging carpooling, work from home and reduced petrol and diesel usage, he also urged people to avoid unnecessary foreign trips for one year.

That appeal has now gained renewed attention as the government studies broader economic measures linked to the conflict situation. Officials believe reducing overseas travel could indirectly help lower pressure on foreign exchange outflows and fuel consumption during a period of global uncertainty.

International airfares already becoming costlier because of fuel and airspace disruptions

Even before any new tax decision, foreign trips have already become more expensive for travellers in recent weeks. Airfares on several international routes have risen sharply because of increasing aviation fuel costs, airspace disruptions and operational uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict.

Airlines across multiple regions are reportedly facing route diversions and longer flying times because of security concerns in parts of West Asia. This has increased operational expenses for carriers, which are now being passed on to passengers through higher ticket prices.

Also Read: CNG Prices Hiked In Mumbai To ₹84/kg — Will Rising Fuel Costs Push Auto, Taxi Fares Higher?   

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India To Put Tax On Foreign Trips? Government Considering Big Move Amid Iran War
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India To Put Tax On Foreign Trips? Government Considering Big Move Amid Iran War
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