Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch PAK W vs ZIM W Live Match?

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: The Pakistan Women have an incredible chance to clean sweep Zimbabwe Women across the tour. They won the three-match ODI series, winning each of their games. It has been a dominating performance for the hosts across the tour. However, the visitors would want to go back with a win on the tour and provide their passionate fans something to cheer about. A win tonight would not have an impact on the result of the tour, with the hosts having won both of the two T20Is so far.

Fatima Sana, leading the Pakistan Women’s team, would want to finish the series with another win, with the Women’s T20 World Cup approaching. Meanwhile, it is left-arm medium pacer Nomvelo Sibanda who has led the visitors in their tour.

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming

When will the Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I match take place?

The Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I is going to take place on Friday, 15th May 2026.

When will the Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I start?

The Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I will start at 7:30 P.M. in Pakistan (8:00 PM IST) on Friday, 15th May.

Where will the Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Where to watch the Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I in Pakistan?

The Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I can be live streamed on the Tamasha App in Pakistan.

Where to watch the Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I in India?

The Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I match will not be broadcast officially in India.

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Squads

Pakistan Women Squad: Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (WK), Najiha Alvi (WK), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Iram Javed, Amber Kainat, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Saira Jabeen, Sadia Iqbal, Eyman Fatima

Zimbabwe Women Squad: Nomvelo Sibanda (C), Beloved Biza, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Melinda Kachingwe, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Precious Marange, Michelle Mavunga, Natasha Mtomba, Christina Mutasa, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelis Ndhlovu, Kelly Ndiraya, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Adel Zimunu

PAK W vs ZIM W: Pakistan Women Last Five T20I Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score May 14, 2026 Zimbabwe Karachi Win PAK: 170/4, ZIM: 103/8 (Won by 67 runs) May 12, 2026 Zimbabwe Karachi Win PAK: 237/5, ZIM: 84 (Won by 153 runs) Feb 16, 2026 South Africa Benoni Win PAK: 144/7, SA: 91 (Won by 53 runs) Feb 13, 2026 South Africa Benoni Loss PAK: 100/9, SA: 104/4 (Lost by 6 wickets) Feb 10, 2026 South Africa Potchefstroom Loss PAK: 180/9, SA: 185/5 (Lost by 5 wickets)

PAK W vs ZIM W: Zimbabwe Women Last Five T20I Results

Date Opponent Venue Result May 14, 2026 Pakistan Women Karachi, PAK Lost by 67 runs May 12, 2026 Pakistan Women Karachi, PAK Lost by 153 runs Mar 1, 2026 New Zealand Women Hamilton, NZ Lost by 10 wickets Feb 27, 2026 New Zealand Women Hamilton, NZ Lost by 110 runs Feb 25, 2026 New Zealand Women Hamilton, NZ Lost by 92 runs

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