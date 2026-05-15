LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ken Harwood Bhopal suicide case rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC Ken Harwood Bhopal suicide case rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC Ken Harwood Bhopal suicide case rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC Ken Harwood Bhopal suicide case rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ken Harwood Bhopal suicide case rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC Ken Harwood Bhopal suicide case rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC Ken Harwood Bhopal suicide case rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC Ken Harwood Bhopal suicide case rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes

India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes

India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 18:50 IST

New Delhi [India], May 15: Xazina, the New Delhi-based lab-grown diamond jewellery design label, is set to make history at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (12–23 May 2026) — becoming the 1st Indian lab-grown brand to promote Indian craftsmanship at Cannes. To be worn by actor, content creator, and entrepreneur Vishal Pandey, Xazina is poised to announce its arrival on the world stage with something extraordinary.

The Hero Piece

The True Imperfections

At the heart of Xazina’s Cannes debut will be The True Imperfections — a necklace that stops conversations.

You Might Be Interested In

Crafted in 107 grams of 9kt rose gold, the piece draws its soul from India’s national tree — the banyan. The necklace is built from individually cast gold vines, each one separately made and then meticulously joined to create the whole — a process that demanded the goldsmith’s hand on every single component. 486 lab-grown diamonds are set across those vines — each stone deliberately chosen to differ in quality and character, a design decision that mirrors the natural inaccuracy found in nature itself — placed by hand into the intricate, sprawling structure that echoes the banyan’s iconic, untamed aerial roots.

At the heart of the piece, entrapped within those golden vines, rests a breathtaking 20-carat pink-brown heart-shaped lab-grown diamond — romantic, powerful, and unmistakably bold. Every element of the necklace required individual attention: every vine, every joint, every diamond placement a separate act of craft.

The True Imperfections takes its name from the banyan’s wild, asymmetric beauty — a reminder that the most captivating things in nature, and in life, are never perfectly symmetrical. It is not just a fashion accessory but a meeting of ancient craft and modern vision. A piece designed not just to be worn, but to be remembered.

India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes

The Full Look

Vishal Pandey will complete the Cannes look with additional pieces from the Xazina collection — a hand-crafted chain, a selection of rings, and a brooch — each chosen to complement the scale and spirit of The True Imperfections without competing with it. Together, the pieces form a single coherent statement: Indian jewellery, at its most confident, on the world’s most watched stage.

About Vishal Pandey

Vishal Pandey is returning to Cannes for the second consecutive year — but this time, the purpose is bigger. Last year, he arrived as a filmmaker, representing his international short film Far Away From Home. This year, he arrives as something more: a statement of what Indian identity looks like when it refuses to shrink for a global stage.

With over 9 million followers on Instagram and a national profile built through Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 (2024, JioCinema), Pandey has always stood for one thing — honouring where he comes from while pushing the boundaries of what Indian style can look like internationally. He is not arriving at Cannes in borrowed aesthetics. He is arriving in something unmistakably, unapologetically Indian — and entirely of the moment.

His partnership with Xazina is a natural extension of that identity. Together, they are not making a fashion statement. They are making an argument that Indian craftsmanship doesn’t follow the world’s stage. It commands it.

India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes

A Historic Moment for Indian Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery

Cannes has long been the world’s most watched stage for fashion and jewellery. As the 1st Indian lab-grown brand to promote Indian craftsmanship at Cannes, Xazina will place Indian lab-grown diamond design firmly within that legacy. As global appetite for ethically created diamonds accelerates, Xazina is staking India’s claim — not as a volume producer, but as a design-led creator of world-class fine jewellery.

Made in India. Made for the World. Cannes 2026 is just the beginning.

About Xazina

Xazina is a contemporary fine jewellery design label based in New Delhi, pioneering the lab-grown diamond jewellery space in India. Founded by designer Parth Gupta, each piece is rooted in the richness of Indian heritage and shaped by a bold, modern vision. Xazina creates jewellery for those who believe a piece should carry a story, a soul, and a statement.

The True Imperfections and the full Xazina Collection are available for bespoke commissions and private appointments at www.xazina.com/collections/the-true-imperfections. International press and styling enquiries are welcome.

“India has always made the world’s most extraordinary jewellery.

What we’ve lacked is the confidence to say so on a global stage.

The True Imperfections is our answer to that — a piece that is deeply, unapologetically Indian in its inspiration, and completely world-class in its execution.

Lab-grown diamonds allow us to dream bigger, to set a 20ct pink-brown heart shaped diamond into a single necklace without compromise.

Cannes felt like the right place to introduce that idea to the world.”

— Parth Gupta, Designer & Founder, Xazina

Press Enquiries

Email: business@xazina.com
Web: www.xazina.com
Collection: www.xazina.com/collections/the-true-imperfections
Instagram: @xazina.in

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

El Nino 2026 Impact on India: IMD Warns of Weak Monsoon, Drought Risk, and Extreme Weather Conditions

Who Are The 3 IPS Officers Suspended By Suvendu Adhikari In RG Kar Case? Ex-Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal Among Top Cops Facing Probe

Bengaluru–Mumbai Train Update: New SMVT–Lokmanya Tilak Service Launched to Make Travel Easier and Less Crowded

Mamata Banerjee Drops Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as Chief Whip: Who Is the Veteran TMC Leader?

No Namaz, Install Saraswati Idol In Bhojshala Temple: 5 Big Observations Of MP Court In Hindu-Muslim Dispute

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Ken Harwood? Gogglebox Star Dies At 77, Career And Legacy Explained

Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage

Will India Mediate US–Iran Conflict? Russia’s Big Appeal to PM Modi Sparks Global Debate

CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Chennai Super Kings be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match at Ekana Stadium?

Karnataka Fuel Prices Today (15 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Bangalore, Mysuru, Mangalore, Hubballi, Belagavi, Davanagere, Ballari, Shivamogga and More: Check Latest Rates Here

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squads: Belgium, France and Japan Announce Full Rosters; Romeo Lavia, Eduardo Camavinga Among Major Omissions

How A 22-Year-Old Indian Made Millions By Running Human Smuggling Ring In New York

What Is Sphere Abu Dhabi? Las Vegas-Style Immersive Venue Coming to Yas Island

Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MSC vs MCFC Live Match?

No Namaz, Install Saraswati Idol In Bhojshala Temple: 5 Big Observations Of MP Court In Hindu-Muslim Dispute

India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes
India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes
India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes
India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes

QUICK LINKS