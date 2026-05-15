Who Are The 3 IPS Officers Suspended By Suvendu Adhikari In RG Kar Case? Ex-Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal Among Top Cops Facing Probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced the suspension of three senior IPS officers over the alleged mishandling of the high-profile RG Kar Case that had triggered nationwide outrage. The suspended officers are former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, former DCP Central Indira Mukherjee and former DCP North Abhishek Gupta. The state government has also decided to begin a departmental inquiry into whether there were procedural lapses, misconduct, abuse of authority or attempts to influence the victim’s family during the handling of the RG Kar Case investigation.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said, “The protectors themselves had become predators. There was a nexus, and a crackdown is underway against it.” He added that the government had received information from the victim’s mother as well as media reports alleging that police officers had attempted to offer money to the victim’s family during the investigation phase of the RG Kar Case.

Questions raised over alleged misconduct and handling of investigation

As per reports Adhikari said the suspended officers were also accused of trying to offer a bribe to the victim’s family and organising a press conference without permission. He said the allegations would now be formally investigated through departmental proceedings. “We are examining whether the police did what they were supposed to do at that time. We received information from the victim’s mother and from the media that two police officers had allegedly tried to offer money. These are matters for investigation,” he said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the departmental probe would not interfere with the ongoing CBI investigation into the rape and murder itself. Instead, the inquiry would focus only on how the state police handled the matter in the initial stages of the RG Kar Case.

Vineet Goyal’s role comes under scanner after serving as Kolkata Police Commissioner

At the time when the RG Kar Case first came to light, Vineet Goyal was serving as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. As the top police officer in the city, he was responsible for supervising the investigation and overall police response linked to the case, according to reports.

The Bengal government will now reportedly examine call detail records, WhatsApp chats and official communication linked to Goyal during the investigation period. The departmental inquiry will look into whether there were lapses or misconduct during his tenure while handling the sensitive RG Kar Case developments.

Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta held key posts during investigation phase

As per reports, Indira Mukherjee was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), Kolkata Police, at the time of the incident. Officials are expected to investigate her role in the early stages of the RG Kar Case investigation and whether procedures were properly followed during the police response.

Abhishek Gupta was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division), Kolkata Police, during the same period. Authorities will also examine his official communication and actions linked to the RG Kar Case probe. Adhikari said the inquiry would be conducted under the guidance of the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, and any officer found guilty could face further disciplinary action.

Presidency jail crackdown leads to suspension of jail officials and CID probe

Reports say that during the same press briefing, Adhikari also announced a major crackdown inside the Presidency Correctional Home after authorities allegedly recovered 23 mobile phones and SIM cards from inmates. He claimed criminals were continuing to operate networks from inside the jail with help from an internal nexus involving prison officials.

“There was a nexus between jail authorities and criminals. Criminals were operating criminal networks even from inside the jail. This practice had been continuing for years,” Adhikari claimed. Following the recovery, the superintendent of Presidency Correctional Home and two additional jail officials were suspended, while several accused inmates were shifted to separate cells. The prison phone-smuggling investigation has now been handed over to the CID.

Government warns of strict action against accused officials and criminal networks

Linking the jail crackdown to broader action against alleged lawlessness, Adhikari referred to recent developments connected to the Tiljala incident and Sandeshkhali-linked cases. He warned that strict action would continue against both accused persons and government officials found complicit.

“I also want to tell others: carry out your duties with accountability. Not only are actions being taken against the accused, but actions are also being taken against officials,” he said, as per reports. The CID will now investigate who supplied the phones, SIM cards and external support networks connected to jailed criminals, while the departmental probe into the RG Kar Case handling is expected to continue alongside the ongoing CBI investigation.

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