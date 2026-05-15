Kerala Weather Today (15 May, 2026): Heavy Humidity, Cloudy Skies and Rain Forecast in Coming Days Across Major Districts

Kerala is getting into that time of year when it is really hot and humid and it rains suddenly. The sky is getting cloudy over the state. The wind from the Arabian Sea is bringing a lot of moisture. This is causing big thunderstorms in the evening in many districts. It is warm and sticky during the day. It cools down in the evening when it rains. The rain does not last long. It is really heavy. Kerala is slowly getting ready for the monsoon season. The weather says that the places near the sea and the middle part of Kerala will get rain in the next few days. The rain will be more regular in these areas. Kerala is getting ready, for the monsoon. It will bring a lot of rain to the state.

City Current Condition Temperature (Approx.) Next 48 Hours Trend Thiruvananthapuram Humid with clouds 29–32°C Light rain/thundershowers likely Kochi Overcast, sticky 28–31°C Intermittent rain spells possible Kozhikode Cloudy skies 27–30°C Heavy evening showers possible Kannur Partly cloudy 27–31°C Thunderstorms in late hours Kollam Humid, breezy 28–32°C Short rain bursts expected

Pre-Monsoon Weather Getting Worsening Over Kerala: What Is Causing This Change?

Keralas weather now is mostly influenced by pre-monsoon instability in the air. Moist winds from the Arabian Sea are meeting temperatures making it perfect for clouds to form and rain to pour down. This time is usually marked by weather. Bright mornings often turn into dark skies by evening. Places near the coast like Kochi and Kollam are especially affected by these changes because of the moist sea winds. Weather conditions say that this instability will stay for a days with more thunderclouds forming over coastal and inland Kerala.

Rainfall Across Districts: Why Rain Showers Are Increasing

Rain in Kerala is not scattered anymore. Its becoming more regular as moisture in the air rises. Places like Kozhikode, Kannur and parts of Kerala will see stronger thunderstorms in the evening sometimes with strong winds and heavy rain. These are pre-monsoon showers that form quickly and disappear just as fast.. They can cause waterlogging in low-lying areas. Farmers in areas like this phase as it helps build up soil moisture before the main monsoon season. The overall trend is that rain frequency is increasing, not the rain lasting all day.

Temperature, Humidity & Daily Life: What Residents Can Expect

with more rain Kerala is still warm and humid during the day. Temperatures stay in the 20s to low 30s in most places but the high humidity makes it feel much hotter. This combination makes people uncomfortable in cities in the middle of the day. Evenings bring some relief as clouds form. It starts raining. Daily life is being slightly affected. Traffic delays during showers waterlogging in low-lying areas and sometimes power cuts in some regions. For the few days residents should expect a mix of sunshine, humidity and unpredictable rain rather, than stable weather.