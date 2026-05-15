No Namaz, Install Saraswati Idol In Bhojshala Temple: 5 Big Observations Of MP Court In Hindu-Muslim Dispute

The disputed Bhojshala area in Madhya Pradesh is a temple, the High Court ruled on Friday, putting an end to the decades-long dispute between the Hindu and the Muslim side. The court asked the Muslim community to approach the state government for allotment of separate land in the district for construction of a mosque. A bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, while passing he order, observed that there were indications of a Sanskrit teaching centre and a temple of Goddess Saraswati in Bhojshala.

“We have noted continuity of Hindu worship at the site here has never been extinguished. We record findings that historical literature places establish the character of the dispute area was Bhojshala as centre of Sanskrit learning associated with Raja Bhoj of parmar dynasty,” the court said.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple while the Muslim side maintains that the site has functioned as the Kamal Maula Mosque for centuries.

BHOJSHALA ORDER: FIVE OBSERVATIONS

“2003 ASI order to the extent restricting the right of Hindus to worship within the Bhojshala complex and also the order permitting prayer by Muslim community are quashed.”

“In order to secure the religious rights of the Muslim community and to ensure complete Justice between the parties, in case the respondent no. 8 (Muslim party) submits an application for allotment of suitable land within Dhar District for construction of Mosque or place for prayer, the State government may consider the said application in accordance with law.”

“The disputed area of Bhojshala complex and Kamal Maula Mosque is held to be a protected monument. The religious character of the disputed area of the Bhojshala complex and Kamal Maula Mosque is held to be Bhojshala with a temple of Goddess Saraswati.”

“There is a constitutional duty even to provide basic amenities to pilgrims, proper maintenance of law and order, the preservation of purity and pristine character of the deity. We have noted that the continuity of Hindu worship at the site has over time never been extinguished. We record finding that historical literature establishes the character of the disputed area as a centre of Sanskrit learning along with literature and archeological references indicate the existence of a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.”

“Government of India may consider their representation to bring back the idol of Goddess Saraswati from London museum and reestablish the same within the complex.”

Also Read: Big Win For Hindu Side: High Court Declares Bhojshala A Temple In Landmark Verdict