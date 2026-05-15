Rupee Hits Record Low Near ₹96: Dollar Strength, FII Outflows & Crude Prices Weigh on Currency; What’s Driving the Slide?

Rupee Hits Record Low: Once again, the rupee is starring in the same show called “same story, different week,” and it has slipped past ₹96 per dollar like it has somewhere better to be. It is trading between ₹96.05 and ₹96.14, another headline that reads “record low, but somehow routine” as the list goes on. Crude oil remains expensive, foreign money continues to flow out, and the US dollar stays strong in global markets- a recipe for a steady drip, drip, drip decline in the rupee that is no longer exactly a shock. The surprise factor? Gone. What was once alarming is now almost a dull, recurring weekly headline. And as fuel prices quietly creep up alongside it, the rupee’s slide feels less like a breaking moment and more like the background commentary of the economy.

Rupee Under Pressure: Strong Dollar, FII Outflows & Rising Crude Weigh on Currency; Key Reasons

Strong US Dollar & Higher Yields

The dollar is on a strong run, supported by higher US bond yields, which keep global investors invested in US assets. This reduces appetite for emerging markets, and currencies like the rupee come under pressure due to weaker inflows.

Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) Outflows

Foreign investors are pulling money out of Indian equities, which increases demand for dollars. This reduces overall support for the rupee and adds downward pressure on its value.

Rising Crude Oil Prices

Oil prices above $120 per barrel increase India’s import bill. Since crude oil is imported in dollars, higher oil prices mean higher dollar demand, which further weakens the rupee in an already strained environment.

What Happens With A Weakening Rupee (Economic Impact)

A weak rupee doesn’t silently slide off the edge; it shows up in the import bill like an unwelcome, uninvited guest. Crude becomes expensive, and since India imports a large share of it, the cost doesn’t stop at the docks. That flows into fuel prices, making each visit to the petrol station a little more painful than the last. Transport costs rise too, manufacturing becomes costlier, and soon the impact spreads across nearly everything-from supermarket items to the food we eat.

What begins as a currency movement in financial markets turns into a wider inflationary pressure that affects households in multiple ways. This is one of the most significant short-term effects of a weaker rupee, because it does not stay confined to financial headlines; it becomes visible in everyday budgets and in the steady rise in prices that people feel even without tracking currency movements closely.

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