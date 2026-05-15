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Home > Sports News > Lucknow Weather Rain Alert for LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Weather Rain Alert for LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Weather Update: Get the latest Lucknow weather forecast and pitch conditions for today's IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Check out the current temperature, air quality index and previous Ekana stadium records here.

Lucknow Weather Rain Alert for LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Ekana Stadium

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 16:09 IST

Get ready for a big one tonight as the Lucknow Super Giants take on the Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The action starts at 7:30 PM IST at the huge Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and there’s a real buzz around the city. The summer heat in Uttar Pradesh is no joke right now, and it’s got everyone. From local fans to fantasy cricket diehards, everyone is keeping a close eye on the weather. With scorching temperatures and tricky pitch conditions, both teams will need to be sharp if they want to come out on top. This evening’s game isn’t just another match; it’s one you don’t want to miss.

LSG Vs CSK: Lucknow Current Weather Conditions

It’s scorching hot in Lucknow right now, no way around it. This afternoon, the temperature sits at 38°C, but honestly, it feels more like 43°C thanks to the blazing sun. Humidity’s at nearly 39%, so the air’s not exactly bone-dry, but it’s not sticky, either. The air quality isn’t terrible, just in the moderate range. There’s a light breeze from the northwest, about 11 miles an hour, but it barely makes a dent in the heat. People out and about, especially those getting ready for tonight’s big game, aren’t getting much relief from the wind.

LSG Vs CSK: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

As the match draws closer, the Indian Meteorological Department has put out some updates for tonight. By the time things kick off at 7:30 PM, you can expect the temperature to drop to about 32 degrees Celsius. Rain won’t be an issue; there’s no real chance of it, so fans can count on watching the whole game without any weather delays. There is one thing to keep an eye on, though: local forecasts say there could be dust storms, or “Andhi,” which sometimes sweep through and might pause play for a bit. It’s going to be hot and a little humid, too, so fast bowlers especially need to stay on top of their hydration if they want to keep up that pace.

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Last 5 IPL Matches At Ekana Stadium Lucknow

Match Date Match Final Match Result
May 7 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants Won By 9 Runs
April 26 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Won The Super Over
April 22 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Won By 40 Runs
April 12 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans Won By 7 Wickets
April 1 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Won By 6 Wickets

LSG Vs CSK: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

Batters usually find the pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium tough going. The black soil surface is slow, sometimes unpredictable, and it really gives spinners and crafty medium pacers an edge. So far in this tournament, teams have posted first-innings scores averaging about 161 runs—not exactly high scoring. Early on, fast bowlers might get a bit of help from the uneven bounce, but once the spinners come on, they pretty much take over the middle overs. That said, things seemed to shift in the last game here; a whopping 228 runs were scored. Looks like the ground staff might’ve tuned up the pitch to favour batting a bit more for this crucial stage of the competition.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Lucknow

Date Weather Conditions Temperature Rain Chances Cricket Playing Conditions
May 15, 2026 Very hot, clear skies 45°C / 31°C Low Thunderstorm alert, extreme heat for players
May 14, 2026 Dry and extremely hot 44°C / 29°C Very low Excellent cricket conditions
May 13, 2026 Hot and dry 41°C / 29°C Low Good batting conditions
May 12, 2026 Very hot weather 42°C / 31°C Low Full cricket play possible
May 11, 2026 Sunny and dry 41°C / 29°C Nil Ideal for uninterrupted cricket
May 10, 2026 Hot afternoon 40°C / 29°C Nil Good playing conditions
May 9, 2026 Clear skies 39°C / 27°C Nil Excellent cricket weather
May 8, 2026 Warm with slight showers 39°C / 26°C Very low Minor interruption possible
May 7, 2026 Rain/thunderstorm chances 38°C / 24°C Moderate Rain interruptions reported during IPL match
May 6, 2026 Mostly dry and warm 33°C+ Low Full cricket play possible

Also Read – LSG vs CSK Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

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Lucknow Weather Rain Alert for LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Ekana Stadium
Tags: aqi lucknowchennai super kingsEkana Stadium Pitch Reportekana-stadiumIMD forecastIPL 2026 Match 59LSG vs CSKLucknow Super Giantslucknow temperature todayLucknow weather todaypitch reportrain prediction lucknow

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Lucknow Weather Rain Alert for LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Ekana Stadium

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Lucknow Weather Rain Alert for LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Ekana Stadium
Lucknow Weather Rain Alert for LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Ekana Stadium
Lucknow Weather Rain Alert for LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Ekana Stadium
Lucknow Weather Rain Alert for LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Ekana Stadium

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