LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 Bengaluru crime donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 Bengaluru crime donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 Bengaluru crime donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 Bengaluru crime donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 Bengaluru crime donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 Bengaluru crime donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 Bengaluru crime donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 Bengaluru crime donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs

LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs

LSG vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni play tonight at the Ekana Stadium or not? That remains the biggest question surrounding the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Jamie Overton has been ruled out due to injury, while Spencer Johnson and Dian Forrester have emerged as potential replacement options for CSK ahead of the crucial encounter against LSG. Here’s the latest CSK vs LSG injury news, MS Dhoni’s fitness update, and the predicted playing XIs for both teams.

MS Dhoni and Jamie Overton in frame. Image Credit: ANI
MS Dhoni and Jamie Overton in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 15:45 IST

LSG vs CSK Injury News: The end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is nearing. But Chennai Super Kings (CSK) still wait on MS Dhoni’s return, who has not played a single game so far in the season. As CSK approach their game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, fans wonder if Thala will play today’s IPL 2026 clash. It has been raining injuries in the Super Kings camp. The latest entrant to this list of injuries was Jamie Overton who has now been ruled out of the ongoing season and has been replaced by Dian Forrester. Find out below if MS Dhoni will play today and more in the LSG vs CSK injury news report below. 

LSG vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni play today IPL 2026 match?

Since the 19th season of the Indian Premier League has begun, the question of when MS Dhoni will return to action is doing the rounds on social media. Coming on the back of a win against the same opponent at home, CSK travel to Lucknow to face the Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium. According to a report from Cricbuzz, MS Dhoni was supposed to travel with the five-time champions, meaning that it is likely that the former skipper will miss tonight’s clash.

LSG vs CSK: Jamie Overton Ruled Out

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the IPL 2026. The English bowling all-rounder has been one of the unsung heroes during the resurgence of Chennai Super Kings in the last few games. He has been one of the top bowlers in the middle-overs phase. In 10 innings, he had taken 14 wickets while going at an economy of less than nine runs per over, while taking a wicket every second over. With the bat in hand, the 32-year-old has scored 136 runs in six innings, averaging 34 with a strike rate of close to 160.  

You Might Be Interested In

LSG vs CSK: Spencer Johnson or Dian Forrester — Who Will Replace Jamie Overton?

Spencer Johnson was named as the replacement for Nathan Ellis, who was ruled out with an injury before the IPL 2026 began. The left-arm Aussie pacer could make his debut for the Super Kings tonight and replace Overton. Meanwhile, a like-for-like replacement for the Englishman would be an all-rounder, like Dian Forrester. However, unlike Overton, Forrester is more of a batting all-rounder than a bowling all-rounder. 

Also Read: Who Will Win LSG vs CSK?

IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs

LSG Predicted Playing XI: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav; Impact Player: Digvesh Rathi

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson; Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Also Read: WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs

RELATED News

LSG vs CSK Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026: Who Is The Mystery Girl Spotted With Preity Zinta During PBKS vs MI Clash At Dharamshala?

IPL 2026, WATCH: Tilak Varma Wins Hearts With Iconic “45” Tribute to Rohit Sharma | PBKS vs MI

IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session – WATCH

LATEST NEWS

LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 15.05.2026, SUVARNA KERALAM SK-52 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No RR 281074

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat

India’s First Original Stories Vertical OTT Sensation, Rocket Reels by Kranti Shanbhag, Celebrates 9 Months of Nonstop Entertainment With a Glam Night

Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet

Why Comedian Zakir Khan Met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman At His San Francisco house? Photo Goes Viral

India, UAE Sign LPG And Strategic Oil Reserve Deals: Will Prices Go Down? What it means for Indian Households

Shocker From OnlyFans Star Drea de Matteo: ‘My 13-Year-Old Son Edits My Videos’

BRISEC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRISEC CCI) appoints Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh as Co-Chairman and Mr. Anand Anu as Vice Chairman

Big Win For Hindu Side: Madhya Pradesh High Court Declares Bhojshala A Temple In Landmark verdict

LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs
LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs
LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs
LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs

QUICK LINKS