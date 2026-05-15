LSG vs CSK Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today’s IPL Match at Ekana? Latest Update on Thala’s Return date — Check Predicted Playing XIs

LSG vs CSK Injury News: The end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is nearing. But Chennai Super Kings (CSK) still wait on MS Dhoni’s return, who has not played a single game so far in the season. As CSK approach their game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, fans wonder if Thala will play today’s IPL 2026 clash. It has been raining injuries in the Super Kings camp. The latest entrant to this list of injuries was Jamie Overton who has now been ruled out of the ongoing season and has been replaced by Dian Forrester. Find out below if MS Dhoni will play today and more in the LSG vs CSK injury news report below.

LSG vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni play today IPL 2026 match?

Since the 19th season of the Indian Premier League has begun, the question of when MS Dhoni will return to action is doing the rounds on social media. Coming on the back of a win against the same opponent at home, CSK travel to Lucknow to face the Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium. According to a report from Cricbuzz, MS Dhoni was supposed to travel with the five-time champions, meaning that it is likely that the former skipper will miss tonight’s clash.

LSG vs CSK: Jamie Overton Ruled Out

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the IPL 2026. The English bowling all-rounder has been one of the unsung heroes during the resurgence of Chennai Super Kings in the last few games. He has been one of the top bowlers in the middle-overs phase. In 10 innings, he had taken 14 wickets while going at an economy of less than nine runs per over, while taking a wicket every second over. With the bat in hand, the 32-year-old has scored 136 runs in six innings, averaging 34 with a strike rate of close to 160.

LSG vs CSK: Spencer Johnson or Dian Forrester — Who Will Replace Jamie Overton?

Spencer Johnson was named as the replacement for Nathan Ellis, who was ruled out with an injury before the IPL 2026 began. The left-arm Aussie pacer could make his debut for the Super Kings tonight and replace Overton. Meanwhile, a like-for-like replacement for the Englishman would be an all-rounder, like Dian Forrester. However, unlike Overton, Forrester is more of a batting all-rounder than a bowling all-rounder.

Also Read: Who Will Win LSG vs CSK?

IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs

LSG Predicted Playing XI: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav; Impact Player: Digvesh Rathi

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson; Impact Player: Shivam Dube

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