WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians sent social media into a frenzy after posting a viral video featuring Tilak Varma shortly after the MI batter's sensational 75* guided the five-time champions to victory over Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 clash on Thursday. Fans believe the post was a subtle response to the recent Arshdeep Singh-Tilak Varma controversy, with many praising MI for backing their young batter after the Dharamshala thriller.

Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 14:57 IST

Tilak Varma, PBKS vs MI: It has been a rollercoaster of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far. While the performances on the field were supposed to be the centre of all the attraction, it is the controversies off the field that have been the talking point of the season. Before the Punjab Kings took on the Mumbai Indians at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, a video went viral with Arshdeep Singh dishing out allegedly racist remarks to Tilak Varma. When the match closed out, it was Tilak who had the last laugh as MI defeated PBKS to hand the Shreyas Iyer-led unit their fifth loss in a row. Taking the perfect opportunity, the five-time champions took to Instagram to hit back at Arshdeep. 

PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians hit back at Arshdeep Singh




Before the match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep Singh went live on Snapchat and passed on some comments that did not go down well with the people on the internet. The left-arm pacer said, “Oye Andhere, Sunscreen Lagaaya?” Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, who was on the receiving end of these comments, was the star performer for the five-time champions as they chased down a target of 201 on the penultimate ball of the second innings.  

PBKS vs MI: Tilak Varma stars for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings

With Suryakumar Yadav out of the team due to personal reasons, Tilak Varma got the chance to bat at number four. Tilak came to the crease in the ninth over with 81 runs on the board, and the situation soon became 88 for three in 9.3 overs. He then played a match-winning, unbeaten knock and scored 75 runs in only 33 balls, hitting six fours and six sixes. He was duly supported by Will Jacks to ace the chase, scoring 25 runs in only 10 balls to win their fourth game of the season. 

PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by six wickets

It felt like the Mumbai Indians were out of the game with 50 runs needed off the last three overs. 22 runs came off the 18th over from Marco Jansen, with Tilak hitting a couple of sixes and a four. The task at hand was still not done as 28 runs were needed in 12 balls. 13 runs came off the over from the penultimate over from Arshdeep.

Will Jacks struck a six on the first ball of the final over and gave a strike to Tilak Varma on the next ball. The third ball was a dot, meaning that eight runs had to be scored on the last three balls. Tilak kept his calm and struck a couple of sixes on the bounce to win the match for his team by six wickets. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who Is The Mystery Girl Spotted With Preity Zinta During PBKS vs MI Clash At Dharamshala?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

RELATED News

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026: Who Is The Mystery Girl Spotted With Preity Zinta During PBKS vs MI Clash At Dharamshala?

IPL 2026, WATCH: Tilak Varma Wins Hearts With Iconic “45” Tribute to Rohit Sharma | PBKS vs MI

IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session – WATCH

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS And MI? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

LATEST NEWS

BRISEC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRISEC CCI) appoints Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh as Co-Chairman and Mr. Anand Anu as Vice Chairman

Big Win For Hindu Side: High Court Declares Bhojshala A Temple In Landmark verdict

Viral Video: Doctors Treat Dead Baby For 3 Hours To Increase Hospital Bills, Family Shocked After Entering Room

Gold Rate Today On 15 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions What’s Air India Stand In This?

WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents: ‘I Will Return As Your Son In Next Birth’

Scorpio Love Horoscope May 15, 2026: Emotional Clarity, Deep Romantic Talks & Strong Relationship Energy

What is El Nino? Weather pattern putting Indian cities at risk of intense heatwave imd climate chnage

Why is Flipkart IPO Delayed? Walmart’s key advice to E-Commerce Giant In Focus — Check Details

WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral
WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral
WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral
WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS