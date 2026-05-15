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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session – WATCH

IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session – WATCH

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani got visibly angry after a phone accidentally hit his face during a post-match selfie session with Punjab Kings fans in Dharamshala. He later accepted their apologies and clicked pictures peacefully. Watch the viral video here.

IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session - WATCH (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session - WATCH (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 10:27 IST

The Indian Premier League really brought the drama on May 14, 2026, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The Mumbai Indians had just pulled off a solid win, beating the Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Things were buzzing, and MI owner Akash Ambani decided to stroll along the boundary and chat with the local fans. In the middle of all that excitement, a phone came flying out of nowhere and hit him right in the face. He was pretty angry for a moment, can’t blame him, honestly. It turned out some fans just wanted a cool photo from the night and didn’t mean any harm. Everyone apologised, and the tense vibe melted away into the usual IPL energy.

Akash Ambani Reacts Angrily To The Accidental Phone Incident 

The post-match celebrations were rolling along just fine until things took a weird turn. The billionaire owner made his way toward the stands, which were packed with Punjab Kings fans buzzing for a moment with him. Everyone rushed forward, phones in hand, trying to snap a selfie. In all that chaos, a heavy phone slipped out of someone’s grip and smacked him right in the face.

He was stunned, obviously in pain, and immediately lashed out at that section of the crowd. Security jumped in to protect him as he made it clear he wasn’t happy with how careless people were being.

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Here is The Video:

But then, once he realised the phone had hit him by accident, just fans being a little too excited, the mood shifted. People apologised left and right, genuinely sorry for what happened. The Mumbai Indians owner took a moment, gathered himself, and decided to let it go. He accepted their apologies with plenty of grace.

Before leaving, he stuck around to take some selfies with the crowd. In the end, the fans walked away happy, even though that scare nearly ruined the night.

Mumbai Indians Secure A Massive 6-Wicket Victory Over Punjab Kings

Before all the off-field drama lit up social media, the actual cricket match was pure entertainment for everyone in the stands. Punjab Kings went in to bat first and put up a big total of 200 for 8. Prabhsimran Singh kicked things off with a blazing 57, giving them a strong start, and Azmatullah Omarzai lit up the end with some late fireworks.

Chasing 201, the Mumbai Indians pulled off the win with just one ball left. Tilak Varma, the young star, was unbelievable—he anchored the chase from start to finish, smashing 75 runs off just 33 balls. He hammered six sixes and six fours, barely breaking a sweat under pressure. No surprise, he walked away with the Player of the Match award, and thanks to his heroics, Mumbai’s playoff hopes are still alive in this cutthroat season.

Also Read – IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS And MI? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

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IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session – WATCH
Tags: akash ambaniAkash Ambani AngryAkash Ambani Viral VideodharamshalaDharamshala Cricket StadiumIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians OwnerPBKS vs MI IPL 2026punjab kingsPunjab Kings Fanstilak-varmaviral cricket news

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IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session – WATCH
IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session – WATCH
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