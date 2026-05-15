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Home > Education News > Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Army CEE Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Dates

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Army CEE Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Dates

The Indian Army is expected to release the Agniveer Admit Card 2026 today, May 15, on its official recruitment portal.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 10:52 IST

The Indian Army will release Agniveer Admit Card 2026 today, May 15, through its official recruitment website. Those candidates who have appeared in the Army Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2026 and are eligible for the admit card will be able to download the respective hall ticket online once the link is active. Releasing the admit card will be a significant step ahead in the recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme. The Indian Army Agniveer CEE examination will be conducted from June 1 till 15, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. The recruitment drive will be conducted for various categories, including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman and women’s military police posts.

Where to download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the Army Agniveer hall ticket from the official recruitment portal: joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates are advised to have their login details handy for not missing the download deadline. 

How to download the Army Agniveer CEE Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates can follow the following steps to download the Indian Army Agniveer admit card:

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  • Open the official website
  • Click on ‘Admit Card’ link on the home page
  • Fill the login details in the required fields
  • Submit the details
  • Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and get a print copy of the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates need to carefully cross-check details such as name, exam date, reporting time, examination centre and category mentioned on the admit card. 

When will Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 be conducted

The Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Examination is to be held from 1 to 15 June 2026. The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts at different exam centres. Candidates are advised to reach to the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Any delay will result in disqualification of the candidate from appearing for the exam. 

What documents are required at Army Agniveer exam centres

The Indian Army has released identity verification guidelines for persons appearing in Army Agniveer exam. Candidates must bring a valid photo ID proof besides the admit card to the exam centre. Valid ID proof documents are:

  • Aadhaar card
  • PAN Card
  • Voter ID Card
  • Driving Licence
  • Passport

Candidates who don’t have any valid ID proof may not be permitted to enter the exam centre. 

Which posts are included in Agniveer recruitment 2026

The Indian Army Agniveer recruitment is to be conducted under the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the following posts:

  • Agniveer General Duty
  • Agniveer Technical
  • Agniveer Tradesman
  • Agniveer Tradesman GD Women Military Police and many more.
  • The selection process is as follows:
  • Online exam
  • Physical test
  • Medical test
  • Document verification

Candidates can frequently check the official Indian Army recruitment portal for receiving updated notifications of exam dates, admit card link releases and other selection procedures. 

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re- Exam Dates Announced at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Latest NTA Update, Admit Card Details Here

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Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Army CEE Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Dates
Tags: Agniveer recruitment 2026Army Agniveer admit card 2026Army Agniveer CEE Hall Ticket 2026Indian Army Agniveer admit card 2026Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026

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