Adani Airport Holdings, IHG Hotels & Resorts Sign Five-Hotel Deal; Kimpton Enters India

Shares of Adani Group-related companies rose 0.5% to 3.5% in early trade on Friday. Investor confidence around Adani-linked counters improved on talk of possible dismissal of charges, Reuters said. Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 0.82% higher at ₹2,735.10 in early trade after a volatile intraday session. The stock opened firm at Rs 2,781.10 against the previous close of Rs 2,712.90 and moved to an intraday high of Rs 2,803.10 before trimming some gains around 9:52 am.

The Adani Group’s flagship stock has already gained a strong momentum in the last month, with exchange metrics showing that the counter moved over 25% on a close-to-close basis during the period.

Adani Ports Goes Green!

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares were trading 1.61% higher at ₹1,802 at 9:52 AM after opening at ₹1,796.80 and touching an intraday high of ₹1,816.20 due to active buying interest on Dalal Street.

Adani Green Share Dives Hard

Adani Green Energy shares declined 0.41% to ₹1,409.10 at 9:54 AM IST, after the stock touched a high of ₹1,471 and a low of ₹1,373.10 during the session.

Poor Trades For Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions shares declined 1.19% to ₹1,303.40 at 9:55 am after opening at ₹1,365 and falling to an intraday low of ₹1,276.30 with increased volatility.

Adani Power in the Hot Seat

Adani Power shares dropped 1.60% to ₹220.90 at 9:55 AM, after opening at ₹229 and falling to an intraday low of ₹213.78 during the session.

Adani Enterprises Will Be In Focus Today

Adani Enterprises is likely to remain in the news after US-based investment firm GQG Partners offloaded shares worth over Rs 1,435 crore in an open market deal on Thursday.

According to the NSE block deal data, GQG Partners-backed Rajiv Jain offloaded a 58.92 lakh shares (0.45%) stake in the Gautam Adani-led flagship company via GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund (its subsidiary). The company received Rs 1,435.16 crore for the sell-off of the shares. The average sale price of each share was Rs 2,435.60.

The deal comes at a time when Adani Group stocks are seeing sharp market activity and renewed investor attention with improving sentiment around the conglomerate’s infrastructure, energy, and airport businesses.

Adani Airports’ Hospitality Push Grows With IHG Partnership

In another big move, Adani Airport Holdings has partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop five hotels in key airport-linked and fast-growing urban centres, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The partnership is set to add close to 1,500 hotel keys across several brands and locations as the two companies seek to tap into India’s rapidly expanding aviation and tourism market.

Crucially, the deal marks IHG’s entry into India with its luxury lifestyle boutique brand, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Adani Airport Holdings said that talks are already ongoing to further strengthen the partnership as the airport-led urban infrastructure and travel demand are growing across India.

Uber To Establish First India Data Centre With Adani Group

Global ride-hailing major Uber also intends to establish its first data centre in India through a partnership with the Adani Group, said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

The centre is expected to come online later this year, although investment details have not yet been released.

Great to meet @gautam_adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani group. As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for @Uber, we are setting up our first data center in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech.… pic.twitter.com/jll5NcPT4l — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) May 13, 2026







This indicates a continued surge of interest from big global tech companies in India’s data infrastructure and potential to broaden the digital space, with Adani Group proving to be a leading player across airports, energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)