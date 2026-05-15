Bomb On Frankfurt-Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight? Explosive Threat Email Sparks Panic

A bomb threat email sent to the authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, for a Lufthansa flight coming from Frankfurt, Germany caused a huge security scare at the airport. Customer support, the team was told by airport sources, received a message saying that the aircraft, LH-754, had an email bomb, and that it would be detonated before the plane even touched down at Shamshabad airport. After the warning, airport security units and emergency response teams were pushed into full readiness , and routine safety steps were also quickly put in place to handle the situation.

What Happened Here?

According To Media reports, the Lufthansa plane landed without any problem at Hyderabad airport, and nothing happened. Right away, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay, where it was given a careful inspection and extra security checks. The plane and everything inside it were also combed through for passenger safety by bomb disposal squads, aviation security staff , and other emergency teams. At the beginning, officials said, there was no immediate threat confirmed during the first stages of inspection, but investigations kept going and security stayed active as a precaution. Police said they will trace the sender of the threatening email as part of the investigation.

Why Were Other Flights Disrupted?

Meanwhile, the airport on the same day was hit with more disruptions , by weather related reasons as well. After landing attempts at Shamshabad were made difficult due to strong winds and the overall weather, two incoming flights were sent away to other airports. An incoming Pune flight was diverted to Vijayawada, and an Emirates flight from Dubai was diverted to Bengaluru. Both aircraft made two landing tries, but in the end they couldn’t manage, largely because of heavy wind effects and the not so good weather conditions near the airport , sources said.

More Details On Bomb Threat Email

Airport officials said that the bomb threat along with the weather based disruptions were handled properly in accordance with aviation safety protocols. Flight operations were continuously observed, and there was constant coordination with security agencies and air traffic control teams. Airport authorities were also asking passengers to stay calm, and to cooperate with airport staff while precautionary steps and operational tweaks were being put in place. More details are expected to appear soon from the bomb threat investigation, and also about the rescheduling of the diverted flights, once officials finish the assessment and complete the security review of the incident.

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