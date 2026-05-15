Dridam Streaming Update: Why This Hill-Station Murder Mystery is Trending at #1 in India

Debutant filmmaker Martin Joseph marks his directorial debut with Dridam, which released on May 8, after building his career as an assistant director on several Jeethu Joseph films including Drishyam 2, 12th Man, Kooman, Neru, and Nunakkuzhi. The film stars Shane Nigam in the lead role and is set in a hill station. It follows Vijay Radhakrishnan, a young and ambitious police officer who arrives at his first posting expecting a calm and uneventful station. However, his expectations are shattered when human remains are discovered on private property, pulling him into a tense and complex murder investigation that unfolds under intense public scrutiny and departmental pressure.

What Is The Plot Of Dridam?

Although Dridam is structured as a police procedural and investigative thriller, the director emphasizes that the story is ultimately focused on the emotional and professional journey of its protagonist. According to Martin Joseph, the film explores how Vijay copes with the challenges of his first posting, overcomes obstacles, and strives to solve the case despite overwhelming odds. For director Martin Joseph, the emotional depth of Dridam became a key focus while shaping the film for Malayalam audiences-viewers who are already well-versed in investigative thrillers across languages. He notes that today’s audience is highly observant and often begins predicting twists early in the narrative, which makes the genre particularly challenging to execute.

What Is The Special Twist In Dridam?

“Malayalees watch films from all languages, so they are exposed to every kind of investigative thriller, ”Martin explains. “The real challenge is that viewers start anticipating what will happen next after almost every scene. So we had to consciously find ways to stay ahead of those expectations. “While the film retains certain familiar elements of the genre, he adds that the team deliberately designed moments to feel both surprising and believable. The idea for Dridam originally came through writers Jomon John and Linto Devasia, who first approached Martin with a simple yet compelling premise. He was introduced to them via filmmaker Febi George, known for Written and Directed by God, a project the duo had co-written. “Their initial pitch was straightforward-a young, ambitious police officer gets his first posting and the challenges he faces after taking charge, “Martin recalls. “The character itself became the foundation, and from there we slowly built the world and expanded the story.”

Why Shane Nigam as the Perfect Choice for Vijay?

Once the script was ready, Shane Nigam quickly became the unanimous choice to play Vijay Radhakrishnan. “The moment we finished the script, Shane was the first name that came to everyone’s mind,” says Martin. “We needed someone who looked youthful, had a boy-next-door charm, but also carried emotional maturity. “Reflecting on the casting, Martin says he now cannot imagine anyone else in the role. He especially praises Shane’s ability to express emotion with subtlety. “What stands out is how naturally he conveys feelings through his eyes and expressions. In several scenes, he delivered far beyond my expectations, “he adds. While the film maintains a grounded, realistic tone, Martin admits that certain moments were intentionally heightened to keep the narrative engaging and cinematic without losing authenticity.

When And Where Is It Releasing?

Rumours surrounding Dridam’s OTT release are growing rapidly on social media, with many viewers speculating that the Shane Nigam-starrer could premiere on JioHotstar (formerly Disney+ Hotstar). However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the makers or the platform regarding the streaming rights or release date. The speculation gained momentum after several Malayalam thriller films recently landed on JioHotstar following their theatrical runs, leading fans to believe Dridam could follow a similar path. Online discussions and fan pages have already started circulating “coming soon” style posters, although none of them have been verified officially.

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