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Home > Education News > WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Day Guidelines

WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Day Guidelines

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE admit card 2026.

WBJEE Admit Card 2026
WBJEE Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 13:05 IST

The WBJEE Admit Card 2026 has been released on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) today, May 15. Candidates of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can now download the hall ticket online, since the link is open. The WBJEE exam is held for admission to B.Tech., B.Pharma and B.Arch. undergraduate courses of participating colleges and universities across West Bengal.

Where to download the WBJEE Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the WBJEE hall ticket from the official portal of the examination. Applicants have to share the login credentials for downloading the admit card and should not delay in providing these details. 

What credentials are required for WBJEE hall ticket

Candidates will be required to provide the following details for downloading the WBJEE 2026 admit card:

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  • Application number
  • Password or date of birth
  • Security pin or captcha code as visible on the login page

Students have to verify all the data present on the hall ticket. 

How to download WBJEE Admit Card 2026 online

To get the WBJEE hall ticket, candidates need to follow these steps:

  • Go to the official WBJEE website
  • Click on WBJEE 2026 Admit Card link available on the homepage
  • Enter the application number and password or date of birth
  • Enter the captcha code visible on the screen
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card PDF and print out a copy

The hall ticket should be valid till the admission process is complete. 

What details will be mentioned on WBJEE admit card

The WBJEE 2026 admit card will most likely provide essential examination-related information such as:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Examination date
  • Reporting time
  • Examination centre details
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Exam-day instructions

If any mismatch is found in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the examination authorities to make necessary corrections. 

What documents are required at WBJEE exam centre

All candidates appearing for the entrance examination will be required to bring a printed copy of the WBJEE admit card to the examination centre. Digital copies of the admit card stored in mobile phones or other electronic devices will not be accepted for verification. Along with the hall ticket, valid original photo identity proof should also be submitted during the verification process.

The following photo identity proofs will be accepted:

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Passport
  • PAN Card
  • Voter ID Card

Candidates who are unable to furnish valid identity proof might not be permitted to appear for the entrance exam. 

What are the important WBJEE exam day instructions

The examination board has notified that the admit card must not be tampered with and should be clearly readable. Any torn, altered, stained or mutilated hall ticket could result in denial of admission into the examination hall. Students are also recommended to verify all the documents before heading to the examination centre to avoid any last-minute troubles. The WBJEE examination is one of the major state-level entrance tests for admission into engineering and pharmacy courses in West Bengal and receives applications from thousands of students each year. 

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Students to Get Preferred Exam City Option, Says Dharmendra Pradhan Amid NTA Reforms 

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WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Day Guidelines
Tags: WBJEEWBJEE Admit CardWBJEE Admit Card 2026WBJEE examWBJEE hall ticket

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WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Day Guidelines
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WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Day Guidelines
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