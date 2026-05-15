NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Latest Update: Why NTA Cancelled The Exam, Paper Leak Controversy & What Happens Next

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Latest Update: The National Testing Agency has officially cancelled the UG 2026 examination that was conducted on May 3. This happened because there were allegations of a question paper leak in many states. The UG 2026 examination controversy caused protests all over the country. Many people also filed complaints and they wanted to know the truth about the NEET UG 2026 examination. The Government of India got information from agencies and the police. Then they decided to have the UG 2026 examination again to make sure it is fair. The National Testing Agency said the NEET UG 2026 examination will be, on June 21 2026. The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the question paper leak of the UG 2026 examination right now.

NEET UG 2026 Latest Updates: Important Dates Students Should Track

What Happened In The NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Controversy?

The problem with the exam started when people found out that some students had gotten their hands on what they called “guess papers” and leaked pdf files. These papers had questions on them that were very similar to the ones that were actually on the exam. People in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and some other places were talking about how the questions on these papers were the same as the ones, on the NEET exam. This made people wonder if some students had seen the questions before they took the exam, which is not fair.

The whole thing got really big on media with students saying that the exam should be cancelled or that there should be a fair investigation. Some people who run coaching classes were accused of being involved in leaking the questions so the authorities started looking at emails and messages to see if they could find any proof of what was going on with the exam and the leaked questions and the NEET question paper.

Why Did NTA Cancel NEET UG 2026?

The National Testing Agency stated that they made this decision after they looked at what the police and other authorities found out. The National Testing Agency said that the exam was not fair and honest so they could not keep going with the results they had.

The government said that if they let the exam results stand people would not trust the testing system anymore. So they cancelled the exam that took place on May 3. They decided to have a new exam all, over the country. The National Testing Agency is going to give the National Testing Agency exam.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date: When Will The Fresh Test Be Held?

The National Testing Agency has announced that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 re-exam will be held on Sunday, June 21 2026.

Students should only look at the National Testing Agency website and other trusted sources for information about their admit cards and exam details.

The National Testing Agency will probably give instructions and new admit cards soon. This will happen closer, to the day of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 exam.

What Did Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Say On The NEET UG 2026 Controversy?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government wants to make sure that national examinations are fair and transparent. The government will take action, against people who are involved in leaking exam papers.

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also talked about making changes to the way exams are given in the future. For example the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, which is also called NEET will be given on computers starting year. This will help reduce the chances of people cheating on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and also stop exam papers from being leaked.

Will Students Need To Register Again For NEET UG Re-Exam?

The National Testing Agency has made it clear that students will not have to fill out application forms or pay extra fees for the National Testing Agency re-test. The details that students already registered with the National Testing Agency and the city they chose for the exam will still be used for the National Testing Agency exam in June.

Students should keep checking the National Testing Agency website for new instructions, from the National Testing Agency.

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card And City Slip: What Changes Now?

The people who are going to take the test will get admit cards and city information slips before the test on June 21. If anything needs to be changed the test takers will get instructions on when to show up what time things will happen and where the new test center is.

Students need to check the admit card really carefully when it comes out to make sure all the information, on the new admit card is correct.

What Did The Government And NTA Say About The Paper Leak?

The government and the National Testing Agency both said that the investigation found some problems with the exam process. They decided to cancel the exam to make sure it is fair for people who really want to take it and to keep people trusting the exam system.

The National Testing Agency also said they will work fully with the people investigating and they will make the security better for exams, in the future.

CBI Investigation In NEET UG 2026: Key Details So Far

The Government of India has given this case to the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into it properly. They are trying to find out more, about groups that might be leaking exam papers how they share these papers online if coaching centers are involved and how they talk to each other about it.

The investigators are also checking if some groups were selling the leaked exam papers before the actual exam took place.

How Was The Alleged NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Discovered?

The supposed leak was found out after some students and people who teach for the coaching classes noticed that the “guess papers” going around looked a lot like the NEET question paper. The police and other law agencies looked into it. Found that some of the questions were actually the same, which made them want to investigate more.

The people in charge started looking at how the papers were being shared and they found some PDF files and messages, on WhatsApp that were connected to the leak.

Will NEET Shift To Online Mode From Next Year?

The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says that the NEET exam will be on computers from year. This change to a Computer-Based Test format is meant to make the exam more secure. The government wants to stop people from getting the questions of time.

The government thinks that using computers for the exam will help prevent people from getting the questions before the exam. This will make the NEET exam more secure. Reduce the risk of paper leaks. The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the government want to make sure that the NEET exam is fair, for everyone.

How Will The Re-Exam Affect MBBS Admissions And Counselling?

The re-exam will probably delay the announcement of results the counselling schedules and the MBBS admission timelines over India. Medical colleges will likely need to change their calendars based on when the results are declared and when the counselling starts.

However the authorities are expected to make the revised process faster to reduce the disruption, for students and institutions.

What Should NEET UG 2026 Aspirants Do Now?

Follow only official NTA updates

Continue regular preparation for the June 21 re-exam

Avoid relying on rumours or fake leaked papers

Keep documents and registration details ready

Monitor admit card and city slip announcements

List of Exams Cancelled or Postponed in 2026 Due to Paper Leak, Cheating and Other Irregularities Exam Name Conducting Body Reason for Cancellation/Postponement Current Status NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Alleged paper leak and malpractice investigation Re-exam announced Odisha ANM Recruitment Exam 2026 OSSSC Paper leak allegations Cancelled and rescheduled UKSSSC Recruitment Exam 2026 Uttarakhand SSSC Leak and cheating allegations Cancelled for investigation Assam Class 11 Exams 2026 ASSEB Question paper leak Re-conduct ordered JAC Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Jharkhand Academic Council Paper leak reports Cancelled and rescheduled Odisha Police SI Exam 2026 Odisha Police Recruitment Board Exam irregularities and cheating complaints Put on hold HPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2026 Haryana Public Service Commission Administrative irregularities Postponed/under review Railway Recruitment Exam 2026 Railway Recruitment Board Alleged paper leak network investigation Some exams/centres affected