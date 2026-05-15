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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India

Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India

₹3 fuel hike triggers public shock, political blame game, panic buying, and rising commuter stress, while impacting gig workers and households as government cites global crude oil volatility.

Petrol Diesel Price Hike
Petrol Diesel Price Hike

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 14:15 IST

Petrol Diesel Price Hike: Like an Unexpected Expense No One Signed Up For: A ₹3 per litre fuel hike feels like an unexpected expense that no one signed up for. At ₹110.76 per litre in cities like Delhi, every stop at the petrol pump now makes your money feel like it is slowly evaporating right before your eyes. Commuters are astonished as travel costs shoot up overnight, forcing middle-class families to re-evaluate even the smallest trips. Spontaneous travel has now become a serious mental exercise: “Is this trip worth it?” The answer is becoming more complicated, as fuel bills eat into essentials and stretch monthly budgets to the limit.

Here Is How Everyone Is Reacting To The Petrol Diesel Hike

The oposition party has theri own version

The Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government over the ₹3 per litre petrol and diesel price hike, saying it is bound to push inflation higher and force a downward revision in growth estimates, adding more heat to already stretched household budgets. Rahul Gandhi said, “The Modi government’s mistake, the public will pay the price. The ₹3 shock has already arrived, the rest of the recovery will be done in installments.” The party added that every fuel hike doesn’t just raise pump prices, it quietly travels through transport costs, grocery bills, and daily expenses, landing directly in the pockets of ordinary citizens already feeling the squeeze.

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Delhi: As petrol and diesel prices rise by ₹3 per litre each, a consumer at a fuel station in Srinagar said, “When I woke up this morning, there was a big surprise from PM Narendra Modi. We learned that petrol and diesel prices had gone up. My bike ran out of fuel yesterday, so I have no option but to fill it up now. On the other hand, considering the crisis unfolding in West Asia, this was expected. In the coming days, it will become clear whether the poor will be crushed under the burden or whether PM Modi will find a way to provide relief.”

Another consumer said, “When prices go up, it affects everyone. It becomes very difficult for the common man.”

Petrol Diesel Price Hike (Pic:PTI)

Petrol Diesel Price Hike (Pic:PTI)

Kolkata: Petrol and diesel prices hiked by ₹3 per litre each. Amit Upadhayay said, “People are facing difficulties, but global conditions also matter. India is linked to the international market. We hope authorities take steps so ordinary people do not continue to suffer because of rising fuel prices.”





Fuel Price Hike Triggers Panic Buying, Hits Gig Workers Hard, Government Cites Global Pressure

Panic Buying & Supply Strain

  • Long queues at fuel stations in Rajasthan and Gujarat felt more like festival crowds than petrol pump lines, even before the hike kicked in.
  • “No Stock” signs appeared at several outlets, turning refuelling into a real-life cliffhanger.
  • Fuel supply briefly slipped into chaos mode as people rushed to top up “just in case.”

Effect on Gig Workers & Informal Economy

  • For delivery riders and auto drivers, this is not just a price hike, it directly cuts daily earnings.
  • Every litre now quietly eats into already thin profit margins, making it harder to balance monthly income.
  • Simply put: the road hasn’t changed, but the cost of driving it has.

Government’s Side of the Story

  • The government describes the hike as a correction linked to global crude oil fluctuations.
  • It says fuel pricing is adjusting to international market movements and fiscal stability needs.
  • In short: global oil prices are on a rollercoaster, and domestic fuel prices are just riding along.



Also Read: How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to…

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India
Tags: daily fuel price update Indiadiesel price increase 2026fuel price news Indiafuel price protest Indiagig workers fuel costIndia fuel inflation newsIndian economy inflation fuelinflation India fuel pricespetrol diesel rate today Delhipetrol price hike Indiapetrol price political reaction

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India
Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India
Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India
Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India

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