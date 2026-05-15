Gold Rate Today On 15 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East (May 15, 2026) Retail gold prices across major Middle Eastern markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman edged lower on May 15, 2026, tracking weakness in international spot bullion prices. The overall regional sentiment remains soft as investors react to global economic uncertainty and fluctuating US dollar trends. The average 24K gold rate across these GCC markets is broadly in the mid-500 range in local currencies, reflecting mild consolidation after recent highs. Despite the dip, demand remains steady among retail and investment buyers, supported by seasonal purchases and safe-haven interest amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns in global markets outlook.

UAE (Dubai & Abu Dhabi): Retail gold prices in the UAE declined on May 15, 2026, tracking weaker global bullion trends. 24K gold stands at AED 551.25 per gram, 22K at AED 510.50, and 18K at AED 419.50. Prices remain unified across Dubai and Abu Dhabi under the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group benchmark system.

Saudi Arabia: Gold prices in Saudi Arabia eased slightly on May 15, 2026, in line with international spot movements. The 24K rate is SAR 584.00 per gram, 22K at SAR 533.00, and 18K at SAR 436.00. Market sentiment remains cautious as investors track global inflation and geopolitical tensions affecting bullion demand.

Qatar: Qatar’s gold market reflected a mild decline on May 15, 2026, following softer global cues. The 24K gold price is QAR 565.00 per gram, 22K at QAR 520.50, and 18K at QAR 426.00. Local demand remains steady, supported by retail buyers despite ongoing fluctuations in international bullion prices.

Oman: Gold rates in Oman moved lower on May 15, 2026, mirroring broader Gulf trends. The 24K gold price stands at OMR 59.25 per gram, 22K at OMR 55.30, and 18K at OMR 45.20. Market activity remains stable as investors balance safe-haven buying with global price volatility.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Rate Today (15 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 15, 2026

Location / Country 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate 18K Gold Rate Dubai (UAE) AED 551.25 AED 510.50 AED 419.50 Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 551.25 AED 510.50 AED 419.50 Saudi Arabia SAR 584.00 SAR 533.00 SAR 436.00 Qatar QAR 565.00 QAR 520.50 QAR 426.00 Oman OMR 59.25 OMR 55.30 OMR 45.20

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Holds Steady Across Gulf & India as Global Uncertainty Keeps Demand Strong

Gold remains at the centre of the Gulf, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where prices remain upbeat and closely in sync with its global counterpart. The market continues to react strongly to global spot prices, currency fluctuations and geopolitical risk, with rates changing on a daily basis. Whether for weddings, festive demand or protection of long-term wealth, gold remains an integral part of the region’s financial and cultural life, with demand steady, ensuring robust liquidity and trading conditions.

India’s gold market has meanwhile been trying to adjust to higher costs after the government hiked import duties to around 15%, which increased domestic prices and dented jewellery demand. With India heavily reliant on imports to meet consumption needs, the duty increase has caused a widening of the price differential between the domestic and global markets, and boosted interest in sourcing from alternative hubs like the Gulf, where prices remain comparatively more competitive and tax-efficient for India.

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Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date Value 1 Value 2 Value 3 Value 4 Value 5 May 15, 2026 5,545 5,545 58.20 5,525 5,665 May 13, 2026 5,600 5,600 59.50 5,640 5,679.40 May 12, 2026 5,675 5,675 603 5,680 5,860 May 11, 2026 5,683 5,683 598 5,675 5,850 May 09, 2026 5,685 5,685 599 5,670 5,870 May 06, 2026 5,665 5,665 593 5,645 5,775 May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660 May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720 May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710 Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690 Apr 29, 2026 5,570 5,570 583 5,550 5,680 Apr 28, 2026 5,565 5,565 582 5,545 5,675 Apr 27, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 Apr 26, 2026 5,555 5,555 581 5,535 5,665 Apr 25, 2026 5,540 5,540 580 5,520 5,650

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