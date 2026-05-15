Bengaluru horror: 2 men rape orphaned girls for a year, upload videos on social media to make money

A sad case from Bengaluru has made people very angry. Two men were caught for doing bad things to two young girls, aged 11 and 12 who do not have parents. The men recorded videos of the abuse. Put them online probably to make money.

The girls were living in a situation without their parents. The abuse went on for over a year before the police found out.

The two men worked as a swimming pool helper and a cattle grazier. When the police got information about the things they did they started investigating and found the men. The police also found videos and other digital evidence.

The police are now checking if the videos were shared on media or other online platforms and if other people were involved. They are also investigating if the men made money from putting the videos

Many people are very angry about this case. Want stricter action against crimes involving children. They also want online platforms to be checked carefully to stop people from misusing them to share bad content.

Child welfare activists are worried about the safety of children who do not have parents or protection. They say these children are often, at risk because they do not have support systems.

The police are still. Will find out more details after checking the electronic devices linked to the accused.