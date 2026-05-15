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Home > Business News > Amazon Layoffs Continue After 30,000 Job Cuts, Fresh Wave Set to Hit Selling Partner Team Soon

Amazon Layoffs Continue After 30,000 Job Cuts, Fresh Wave Set to Hit Selling Partner Team Soon

Amazon continues layoffs after cutting 30,000 jobs, impacting Selling Partner Services. Despite ongoing restructuring, the company shifts toward AI-driven automation while continuing selective hiring in AWS for future tech growth.

Amazon Layoffs Updates
Amazon Layoffs Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 13:17 IST

Amazon Layoffs Continue in Fresh Round Post 30,000 Job Cuts: Amazon is back, making another wave of layoffs months after slashing nearly 30,000 corporate jobs. This time the company is cutting jobs in its Selling Partner Services division – the team that supports millions of third-party sellers who sell on the platform by helping them onboard, handle logistics, manage accounts, and more. It’s also a big one in terms of speed, just when those previous layoffs were starting to settle, Amazon throws another wave down, indicating that Amazon’s job cuts are still well underway and may be accelerating even more.

Amazon Layoffs Trigger Fresh Shockwaves Across Tech Industry

The most recent wave of job cuts may be described by Amazon as a “small number” of roles, but newcomers to the tech job market just can’t shake their fear that even small numbers are just tremors before a larger quake. Geopolitical uncertainty is weighing on global markets, and cost pressures are rising across industries, making job cuts and hiring freezes for tech workers more common. Amazon’s prior restructuring waves have already delivered a shockwave across Big Tech. Eleven thousand four hundred cuts took place in October 2025, followed by sixteen thousand in January 2026. Smaller cuts, including over one hundred in its robotics arm in March 2026, have only amplified the idea that Amazon’s current internal reshaping is in the spotlight, and that employees are trying to guess how far that might spread. With each new wave, it feels less like a new batch of roles being cut, and more like a new signpost indicating that the tech job market is still very much in the process of evolving.

Timeline of Amazon Layoffs 30,000 Job Cuts

Amazon’s broader corporate downsizing under CEO Andy Jassy has unfolded in multiple waves, reflecting a steady restructuring drive across the company:

  • October 2025: Around 14,000 corporate roles were eliminated in a major round aimed at streamlining operations and reducing internal bureaucracy.
  • January 2026: A further 16,000 jobs were cut across several divisions, deepening the company’s cost-optimization push.
  • March 2026: A smaller wave impacted over 100 white-collar roles in Amazon’s robotics division, signaling that restructuring efforts were still continuing at a granular level.

Together, these phased reductions highlight a sustained overhaul rather than isolated layoffs, with the overall cut figure crossing the 30,000 mark and reshaping Amazon’s corporate workforce structure.

Why The Cuts: AI Systems Are Doing Most of the Work These Days

Amazon’s new cuts aren’t about tighter belts; they’re about handing Amazon’s belt (and a lot of the work) over to AI. The company is slowly automating retail, logistics, and support systems, letting software do the repetitive, rule-based work people used to handle. The bottom line: if software can do it faster, cheaper, and without needing coffee breaks, it’s getting the job. And no, this isn’t a total withdrawal from hiring; it’s more of a reallocation. While Amazon is shrinking teams doing routine work, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is still actively recruiting, planning to hire thousands of engineers and interns in 2026 to fuel its expansion into AI and cloud computing.

In short, we see a complete picture: fewer people doing the grunt work at the back end, and more investment going into the brains building the AI that is doing the grunt work.

Also Read: Income Tax Filing Season Begins: ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities Go Live For AY…

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Amazon Layoffs Continue After 30,000 Job Cuts, Fresh Wave Set to Hit Selling Partner Team Soon
Tags: AI automation AmazonAmazon 30000 jobsAmazon job cutsamazon layoffs 2026AWS hiring 2026Selling Partner Services layoffstech layoffs 2026

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Amazon Layoffs Continue After 30,000 Job Cuts, Fresh Wave Set to Hit Selling Partner Team Soon

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Amazon Layoffs Continue After 30,000 Job Cuts, Fresh Wave Set to Hit Selling Partner Team Soon
Amazon Layoffs Continue After 30,000 Job Cuts, Fresh Wave Set to Hit Selling Partner Team Soon
Amazon Layoffs Continue After 30,000 Job Cuts, Fresh Wave Set to Hit Selling Partner Team Soon
Amazon Layoffs Continue After 30,000 Job Cuts, Fresh Wave Set to Hit Selling Partner Team Soon

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