Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?

Internet trolls have once again made a celebrity’s private life into a public affair on social media sites. Following reports that surfaced regarding the split between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, actress Disha Patani unwittingly became caught up in social media trolling.

Disha’s trolling began when netizens spotted her unfollowing Suraj on Instagram, which coincided with the reports of Mouni and Suraj’s marriage falling apart. As trivial as this may sound, it was sufficient fuel for internet users to speculate about her role in the matter.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy’s Friendship Often Draws Attention

The two actors have enjoyed a strong friendship for several years now. This is evident from the fact that the two can be spotted enjoying vacations together, going to parties, and uploading photos on social networking sites. Many people admire their friendship while some others unnecessarily make it the subject of rumors.

Looks Like Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Are Single Now..😋@Roymouni @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/xQIciDDlkj — Indian Clicks (@IndianClicks) May 15, 2026



Once news about the divorce broke out, some segments of social media started mentioning the name of Disha in connection with the drama without any proof at all. From memes to sarcastic remarks, anything was thrown at her online, especially on social networking sites like X, Instagram, and Reddit. It was not uncommon for people to dig up old footage of Disha, Mouni, and Suraj as well.

Internet Continues to Speculate Over Their Bond

But while all this was happening, there were many users of the internet who also felt that the outings and vacations of Disha Patani and Mouni Roy always create more buzz on social media compared to how Mouni’s outings with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, would. The friendship of the two actresses has always been considered close-knit, and there have been numerous times when the internet has made fun of them being inseparable.

Mouni Roy Divorce OFFICIAL POST Everything was true, now seeing forward to see the hottest couple officially pic.twitter.com/IMFK89baKR — vedika (@vedikabaisa) May 14, 2026

While this is considered just admiration for their bond, the internet has again brought the lines of friendship and speculation closer together, leading Disha Patani into another controversy. As soon Mouni Roy closed her IG comment section, netizens started flooding Disha Patani’s Instagram posts with numerous comments.

Separation Rumors Intensified After Social Media Changes

The reason why people started discussing this incident even more widely is that both Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were believed to have un-followed each other from Instagram prior to commenting on the break-up. The report went further to state that Suraj had changed or closed his social media account, which caused people to talk about it even more. There has been no concrete proof found till now to substantiate the involvement of Disha Patani in this issue. People are basically just making assumptions.

Mouni Roy herself had previously asked the media and everyone else not to propagate any false stories or narratives regarding the issue. It has also been reported later that they agreed to part ways peacefully.

Celebrity Friendships Under Constant Internet Scrutiny

This is another reminder of the tendency to analyze celebrity relationships and social media behavior in an excessively critical manner through the internet. In the current era, such a trivial act as unfollowing someone on Instagram can be turned into a highly sensational matter that invites unnecessary trolling.

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