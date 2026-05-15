Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge CNG Price Hike crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC narendra modi donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge CNG Price Hike crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC narendra modi donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge CNG Price Hike crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC narendra modi donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge CNG Price Hike crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge CNG Price Hike crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC narendra modi donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge CNG Price Hike crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC narendra modi donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge CNG Price Hike crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC narendra modi donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge CNG Price Hike crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?

Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?

Netizens felt that the outings and vacations of Disha Patani and Mouni Roy always create more buzz on social media compared to how Mouni’s outings with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, would

Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News? ( Photo: X/IG)
Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News? ( Photo: X/IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 13:56 IST

Internet trolls have once again made a celebrity’s private life into a public affair on social media sites. Following reports that surfaced regarding the split between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, actress Disha Patani unwittingly became caught up in social media trolling.

Disha’s trolling began when netizens spotted her unfollowing Suraj on Instagram, which coincided with the reports of Mouni and Suraj’s marriage falling apart. As trivial as this may sound, it was sufficient fuel for internet users to speculate about her role in the matter.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy’s Friendship Often Draws Attention

The two actors have enjoyed a strong friendship for several years now. This is evident from the fact that the two can be spotted enjoying vacations together, going to parties, and uploading photos on social networking sites. Many people admire their friendship while some others unnecessarily make it the subject of rumors.

You Might Be Interested In


Once news about the divorce broke out, some segments of social media started mentioning the name of Disha in connection with the drama without any proof at all. From memes to sarcastic remarks, anything was thrown at her online, especially on social networking sites like X, Instagram, and Reddit. It was not uncommon for people to dig up old footage of Disha, Mouni, and Suraj as well.

Internet Continues to Speculate Over Their Bond

But while all this was happening, there were many users of the internet who also felt that the outings and vacations of Disha Patani and Mouni Roy always create more buzz on social media compared to how Mouni’s outings with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, would. The friendship of the two actresses has always been considered close-knit, and there have been numerous times when the internet has made fun of them being inseparable.

While this is considered just admiration for their bond, the internet has again brought the lines of friendship and speculation closer together, leading Disha Patani into another controversy. As soon Mouni Roy closed her IG comment section, netizens started flooding Disha Patani’s Instagram posts with numerous comments.

Separation Rumors Intensified After Social Media Changes

The reason why people started discussing this incident even more widely is that both Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were believed to have un-followed each other from Instagram prior to commenting on the break-up. The report went further to state that Suraj had changed or closed his social media account, which caused people to talk about it even more. There has been no concrete proof found till now to substantiate the involvement of Disha Patani in this issue. People are basically just making assumptions.

Mouni Roy herself had previously asked the media and everyone else not to propagate any false stories or narratives regarding the issue. It has also been reported later that they agreed to part ways peacefully.

Celebrity Friendships Under Constant Internet Scrutiny

This is another reminder of the tendency to analyze celebrity relationships and social media behavior in an excessively critical manner through the internet. In the current era, such a trivial act as unfollowing someone on Instagram can be turned into a highly sensational matter that invites unnecessary trolling.

ALSO READ:  Dridam Streaming Update: Why This Hill-Station Murder Mystery is Trending at #1 in India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?
Tags: Bollywood celebritiesBollywood gossipBollywood newscelebrity controversycelebrity friendshipsdisha pataniDisha Patani controversy 2026Disha Patani viral newsdivorce rumoursentertainment headlinesfriendship backlashinternet trollingmouni royMouni Roy divorce newsMouni Roy husbandsocial media buzzsocial media reactionsSuraj NambiarSuraj Nambiar controversytrollingviral entertainment news

RELATED News

Dridam Streaming Update: Why This Hill-Station Murder Mystery is Trending at #1 in India

Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) To Release On Netflix In US Today — Check India Release Update

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said

Kartavya On Netflix: Expected Release Date, Where To Watch, Cast And Latest OTT Updates

How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest

LATEST NEWS

Aries Love Horoscope Today, 15 May 2026: Singles Feel Bold In Love As Couples Reconnect Emotionally

Tamil Nadu Weather Today (15 May 2026): Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Karur, Vellore & Major Cities Continue To Face Intense Heatwave Conditions

MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here

PM Modi In UAE: 5-Nation Visit Starts With Defence Pact, Energy Deals And $5 Billion Investment Push

Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Latest Update: Why NTA Cancelled The Exam, Paper Leak Controversy & What Happens Next

Delhi Weather May 15, 2026 : IMD Warns Of Heatwave Across South ,West, East Delhi As Temperature Nears 43°C, Could Be Partially Cloudy

Why Did US Senator Eric Schmitt Drag Hyderabad’s 500-Year-Old Chilkur Balaji Temple Into H-1B Visa Controversy?

Libra Love Horoscope Today, 15 May 2026: Singles May Reconnect With Past Love As Couples Strengthen Emotional Bonds

Planning To Invest In Jio IPO? 5 Big Questions For New Investors Answered

Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?
Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?
Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?
Why Is Disha Patani Being Trolled After Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce News?

QUICK LINKS