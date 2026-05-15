Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer 2’s crew member dies in Chennai after electrocution on set. Will shooting be halted?

A crew member of Rajnikanth-starrer movie died on the sets of Jailer 2 after being electrocuted. The 28-year-old worker passed away while working on the film’s set at a private studio in Chennai. The deceased crew member has been identified as Karthikeyan.

The incident occurred at the venue in Panaiyur, new agency PTI reported. Preliminary investigations from the police have found that Karthikeyan suffered a fatal electric shock while engaging in art direction work. Kanathur police said that an FIR is yet to be filed, but further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that led to the electrical leak and Karthikeyan’s death.

It remains unclear if the shooting of the film was affected due to the tragic incident. The film’s team has not commented on the incident as of Friday morning.

Jailer 2, Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is the sequel to the filmmaker’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. It remains one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time with Rs 600 crore collectio worldwide. The production for Jailer 2 has been underway since last year. In April, a scene from the film was leaked and quickly went viral on social media. It was later taken down.

The Production house Sun Pictures issued a statement saying, “Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips.”

It further warned, “We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Rajinikanth will reprise his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, while Ramya Krishnan will return as his wife Vijaya. Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal, who played cameos in Jailer, will also return in the sequel. The film also feathers Mithun Chakraborty in a key role. Release date for Jailer 2 is yet to be announced