What is El Nino? Weather pattern putting Indian cities at risk of intense heatwave imd climate chnage

From Delhi’s hot afternoons to record-breaking temperatures in Rajasthan and Maharashtra India’s summer of 2026 is already turning really bad. And weather scientists think a powerful climate pattern developing over the Pacific Ocean could make things even worse. The phenomenon is called El Niño, a warming of ocean waters that has historically been linked to weaker monsoons, hotter summers and longer heatwave spells in India. Global weather agencies, including the World Meteorological Organization and the India Meteorological Department are closely tracking its return this year as several Indian cities continue to battle hot weather, warm nights and rising humidity.

What Is El Niño?

El Niño is part of a larger global weather cycle known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation. It occurs when surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean become unusually warm disrupting global wind and rainfall patterns.

While the phenomenon begins thousands of kilometres away near South America its impact reaches countries across Asia, including India.

During an El Niño year India often experiences monsoon rainfall, higher daytime temperatures and longer heatwave periods. Scientists say the warming Pacific Ocean changes circulation, reducing moisture-bearing winds that usually support rainfall across the Indian subcontinent.

Why Indian Cities Are At Greater Risk This Year ?

Several Indian cities are already seeing unusually intense summer conditions.

According to reports states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha have recorded rising heatwave activity before peak summer arrives.

Experts warn that urban regions could suffer more because of the urban heat island effect. A phenomenon where heavy cities trap heat during the day and release it slowly at night.

This is why cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad are witnessing not hotter afternoons but also warmer nights.

How El Niño Intensifies Heatwaves

Weather experts say El Niño does not directly create heatwaves. It increases the chances of prolonged hot and dry conditions.

Reduced cloud cover, rainfall activity and dry winds together allow temperatures to climb rapidly over land areas.

A recent report also warned that an intensifying El Niño could trigger heat extremes globally during 2026 with Asia among the worst-hit regions.

In India this could mean:

– days above 45°C in north and central India

– Longer heatwave duration across cities

– Increased electricity demand due to AC usage

– Higher risk of dehydration and heatstroke

– Pressure on water reservoirs and agriculture

Can El Niño Affect The Monsoon Too?

Yes. One of the concerns surrounding El Niño is its impact on India’s monsoon season.

Historically El Niño years have often been linked to below- rainfall in many parts of the country.

Forecasts already suggest the possibility of subdued monsoon activity this year.

Less rainfall combined with heat can worsen drought-like conditions in several states affecting crops, water supply and food prices.

Climate experts say this is why governments and weather agencies are monitoring the 2026 El Niño pattern closely.

Which Indian Regions Could Be Most Vulnerable?

The India Meteorological Department identifies central India as the country’s core heatwave zone.

This includes:

– Delhi-NCR

– Rajasthan

– Haryana

– Uttar Pradesh

– Madhya Pradesh

– Bihar

– Parts of Maharashtra and Odisha

These regions typically experience the intense heatwave conditions during El Niño-linked summers.

Is Climate Change Making El Niño Worse?

Scientists believe climate change is amplifying the impact of natural weather cycles like El Niño.

Rising global temperatures are making heatwaves frequent more intense and longer-lasting than before.

Marine heatwaves in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea are also increasing, adding instability to regional weather systems.

With summer temperatures already crossing levels, across several Indian states experts warn that the coming weeks could test the country’s climate resilience like never before.