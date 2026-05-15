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Home > World News > Xi Jinping’s Rose Gift For Trump Steals Spotlight At High-Stakes US-China Summit, Seeds Headed To White House Garden

Xi Jinping’s Rose Gift For Trump Steals Spotlight At High-Stakes US-China Summit, Seeds Headed To White House Garden

US President Donald Trump visited Zhongnanhai, the guarded leadership complex in Beijing, where he was hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit. During the tour of landscaped gardens, Trump praised the roses and discussed receiving rose seeds as a gift for the White House Rose Garden.

Trump tours Zhongnanhai with Xi Jinping, praises roses, gets a gift from Chinese President. Photo: X.
Trump tours Zhongnanhai with Xi Jinping, praises roses, gets a gift from Chinese President. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 12:36 IST

Donald Trump was given a tour of Zhongnanhai on Friday by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the final leg of the US President’s state visit to the country. The closely guarded complex serves as the headquarters of the Chinese Communist Party.  During the walk through the landscaped grounds, Trump reacted to the surroundings, saying that he saw the most beautiful roses in the garden. In an ornate pavilion, Xi told Trump that he would send rose seeds to the United States. Trump was later overheard saying the roses would be planted in the White House’s Rose Garden. 

“These are the most beautiful roses anyone’s ever seen. I asked the President: ‘could you get me some for the Rose Garden,’ and he said yes. I’ve never seen roses so big,” Trump said. 

When Xi said he would send the seeds for these roses to the president as a gift, Trump responded with saying, “I love it. That’s great. I want to thank you very much!”

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Trump Visits Zhongnanhai Garden

As the leaders moved through the outdoor areas of Zhongnanhai, Trump gave a thumbs-up gesture to reporters when asked if he was enjoying the visit. Chinese officials instructed journalists with repeated warnings of “no questions” as they attempted to call out to the leaders.

Trump later said the visit had produced “fantastic trade deals.”

Xi Cites Reciprocity and Past Mar-a-Lago Visit

During the tea, Xi explained through a translator why Trump had been invited to the rare venue of Zhongnanhai.

“I have chosen this place especially to reciprocate the hospitality extended to me in 2017 at Mar-a-Lago,” Xi said.

The exchange referenced Xi’s earlier visit to Trump’s private estate in Florida in 2017.

Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Scott Bessent, Jamieson Greer Accompanied Trump

The working lunch was attended by a small US delegation, including Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Scott Bessent, and Jamieson Greer.

The meal featured an elaborate menu including minced codfish in seafood soup, crispy stir-fried lobster balls, pan-seared beef fillet stuffed with morel mushrooms, Kung Pao chicken, braised scallops, stewed beef in a bun, and steamed pork and shrimp dumplings.

Trump Describes China Visit As ‘Incredible Visit’

After the engagements, Trump described the visit as “incredible,” noting that he had known Xi for roughly 11 or 12 years.

“We’ve settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to settle. And the relationship is a very strong one,” Trump said.

He also referenced shared positions on Iran, “We feel very similar on Iran. We want that to end. We don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “We want the straits open.”

Trump added that both leaders wanted the conflict involving Iran to end, calling it “a crazy thing… and it’s no good, it can’t happen.”

Also Read: Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Scott Bessent, and Jamieson Greer.

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Xi Jinping’s Rose Gift For Trump Steals Spotlight At High-Stakes US-China Summit, Seeds Headed To White House Garden
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Xi Jinping’s Rose Gift For Trump Steals Spotlight At High-Stakes US-China Summit, Seeds Headed To White House Garden
Xi Jinping’s Rose Gift For Trump Steals Spotlight At High-Stakes US-China Summit, Seeds Headed To White House Garden
Xi Jinping’s Rose Gift For Trump Steals Spotlight At High-Stakes US-China Summit, Seeds Headed To White House Garden
Xi Jinping’s Rose Gift For Trump Steals Spotlight At High-Stakes US-China Summit, Seeds Headed To White House Garden

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