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Home > World News > Trump Says Xi’s “Declining Nation” Comment Referred to Biden Years, Highlights US Economic Comeback

Trump Says Xi’s “Declining Nation” Comment Referred to Biden Years, Highlights US Economic Comeback

US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping was referring to the problems caused during the Biden administration, under his leadership, the United States has once again become the world’s top economic and military power.

US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping was referring to the problems caused during the Biden administration, under his leadership, the United States has once again become the world’s top economic and military power. Photo: AFP News
US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping was referring to the problems caused during the Biden administration, under his leadership, the United States has once again become the world’s top economic and military power. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 06:01 IST

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping was referring to the problems caused during the Biden administration. Trump also claimed that under his leadership, the United States has once again become the world’s top economic and military power.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social and argued that the assessment of decline was “100 per cent correct” when referring to what he described as the impact of the Biden administration, which he blamed for weakened borders, higher taxes, policy shifts on social issues, and broader economic mismanagement.

“When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100% correct. Our Country suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, DEI, horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!” he said.

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Trump in his post stated that President Xi was not referring to the “incredible rise” that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration and listed themes such as, “all-time high stock markets and 401K’s, military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, the military decimation of Iran (to be continued!) — Strongest military on earth by far, economic powerhouse again, with a record 18 trillion dollars being invested into the United States by others, best U.S. job market in history, with more people working in the United States right now than ever before, ending country destroying DEI, and so many other things that it would be impossible to readily list”.

He said that President Xi congratulated him on the successes in such a short period of time.

Concluding his post, Trump said the United States had moved from a position of decline to renewed global prominence and that he hoped for a stronger and better relationship with China.

“Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi! But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!”

His remarks come amid the ongoing visit to China.

Xi has in recent years said, “The East is rising and the West is declining”, as per the Wall Street Journal. Though the wording broadly references “the West,” Chinese leadership, state-controlled media and political analysts specifically apply the phrase to the U.S.

Beijing views American political polarization, societal divisions and economic shifts as clear markers of long-term American decline.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Xi made similar comments during this week’s Beijing summit, which included closed-door discussions with Trump, as per WSJ.

Earlier on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping adopted a warm and conciliatory tone during a state banquet honouring US President Donald Trump, proposing that China’s “great rejuvenation” and America’s “Make America Great Again” agenda could advance together as the two powers work towards a more stable bilateral relationship.

In a high-stakes toast in Beijing during dinner, Xi characterised the bond between the globe’s two largest economies as the most vital bilateral connection of the modern era, issuing a firm caution that both nations “must make it work and never mess it up.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India Backs Peaceful Conflict Resolution As PM Modi Holds Talks With Lavrov

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Trump Says Xi’s “Declining Nation” Comment Referred to Biden Years, Highlights US Economic Comeback
Tags: biden-administrationchinese-presidentdonald trumpmilitary powerus presidentxi jinping

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Trump Says Xi’s “Declining Nation” Comment Referred to Biden Years, Highlights US Economic Comeback
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