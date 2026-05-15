LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?

After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?

Oracle has reportedly cancelled job offers given to students from several IITs and NITs, based on claims made by students on social media.

Oracle has reportedly cancelled job offers given to students from several IITs and NITs, based on claims made by students on social media. Photo: AI Generated
Oracle has reportedly cancelled job offers given to students from several IITs and NITs, based on claims made by students on social media. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 02:24 IST

Oracle has reportedly cancelled job offers given to students from several IITs and NITs, based on claims made by students on social media, according to a Business Today report.

Last month, Oracle reportedly cut more than 30,000 jobs globally, with around 12,000 employees losing their jobs in India alone.

You Might Be Interested In

Oracle Reportedly Withdraws PPOs Offered To IIT And NIT Students

An NIT student, Aditya Kumar Barawal, said on LinkedIn that Oracle withdrew his pre-placement offer (PPO) because of internal changes in the company and a reduction in hiring capacity.

“While this setback has been difficult, I’m staying optimistic and focused on learning, building, and moving forward,” Barawal said in his LinkedIn post.

Apart from NITs, Oracle has also reportedly cancelled job offers given to students from several IITs. A Reddit post shared by r/Btechtards claimed that around 50 students from different IITs were affected.

The post said that four job offers at IIT Hyderabad were withdrawn, and similar incidents were reported at IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, and other institutes.

Students Raise Concerns Over Stress After Cancelled Placements

The Reddit post also pointed out the mental stress students faced after spending months preparing for placements and finally getting job offers.

“Just imagine the kind of pressure these students would have gone through during the months preceding placement season, and the amount of satisfaction after their offer. Now, after their BTech/MTech is done, they suddenly get this news. They’ve missed all major companies and need to settle for much lower offers than they deserve, or worse yet, no offers,” the post said.

‘One Student, One Offer’ Policy Leaves Many Without Backup Options

The situation has become more serious because many IITs follow a “one student, one offer” rule. Under this policy, students who accept a job offer from one company usually cannot apply to other companies during placements.

Now, after Oracle reportedly cancelled these offers, many students are left without jobs because they had already missed chances to apply to other major companies.

Also Read: India Tightens Curbs On Gold Imports Second Time In 2 days | What Buyers And Sellers Should Know

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?
Tags: cancelled job offersIITsNITsoracleSocial Mediastudents

RELATED News

Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality

Air India Loses Over $2 Billion As Iran War And Pakistan Airspace Ban Hit Operations

Paras Health Launches ‘Umeed Ke Sitare’ to Celebrate Cancer Survivors Ahead of May 16 Showcase

Test article fro social media

Tasveer Hosts the Only Official South Asian Panel on the Main Stage of Cannes Du Marche

LATEST NEWS

Elon Musk’s Viral Moments From US-China Summit: Selfie With Xiomi CEO, Adorable Walk With Son

Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs

PBKS vs MI: How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 6-Wicket Loss To Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 14 After PBKS vs MI—KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video

Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Booked in Chandigarh Over ‘Derogatory’ Remarks Against Women in Web Series

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Madonna, Shakira, and BTS to Headline First-Ever Super Bowl-Style Halftime Show

Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here

Rajasthan Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Jaipur Witnesses Sudden Thunderstorms And Rain, Check Next 10 Days Forecast Here

IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen

After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?
After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?
After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?
After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?

QUICK LINKS