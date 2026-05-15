After 30,000 Layoffs, Oracle Now Cancelling Job Offers At IIT, NIT Campuses – Is Your Job Safe?

Oracle has reportedly cancelled job offers given to students from several IITs and NITs, based on claims made by students on social media, according to a Business Today report.

Last month, Oracle reportedly cut more than 30,000 jobs globally, with around 12,000 employees losing their jobs in India alone.

Oracle Reportedly Withdraws PPOs Offered To IIT And NIT Students



An NIT student, Aditya Kumar Barawal, said on LinkedIn that Oracle withdrew his pre-placement offer (PPO) because of internal changes in the company and a reduction in hiring capacity.



“While this setback has been difficult, I’m staying optimistic and focused on learning, building, and moving forward,” Barawal said in his LinkedIn post.

Apart from NITs, Oracle has also reportedly cancelled job offers given to students from several IITs. A Reddit post shared by r/Btechtards claimed that around 50 students from different IITs were affected.

The post said that four job offers at IIT Hyderabad were withdrawn, and similar incidents were reported at IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, and other institutes.

Students Raise Concerns Over Stress After Cancelled Placements



The Reddit post also pointed out the mental stress students faced after spending months preparing for placements and finally getting job offers.

“Just imagine the kind of pressure these students would have gone through during the months preceding placement season, and the amount of satisfaction after their offer. Now, after their BTech/MTech is done, they suddenly get this news. They’ve missed all major companies and need to settle for much lower offers than they deserve, or worse yet, no offers,” the post said.

‘One Student, One Offer’ Policy Leaves Many Without Backup Options

The situation has become more serious because many IITs follow a “one student, one offer” rule. Under this policy, students who accept a job offer from one company usually cannot apply to other companies during placements.

Now, after Oracle reportedly cancelled these offers, many students are left without jobs because they had already missed chances to apply to other major companies.



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