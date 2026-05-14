PBKS vs MI: How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 6-Wicket Loss To Mumbai Indians?

PBKS vs MI: The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala witnessed a heartbreaking night for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, May 14. Despite posting a formidable 200/8, Shreyas Iyer’s men succumbed to a Tilak Varma storm, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down the target with a ball to spare.

For PBKS, this wasn’t just another loss; it was their fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026. After starting the season as table-toppers with six wins from seven games, the Kings have now hit a brick wall. With 13 points from 12 matches, their destiny is no longer in their own hands. However, mathematically, they are not out yet.

The Road to 17: A Must-Win Scenario For PBKS

The way ahead is simple but daunting – Punjab Kings must win their remaining two games. PBKS will go up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

A win in both would put them at 17 points. Historically, 16 points is often the ‘magic number’ for qualification, but the 2026 mid-table is incredibly congested. PBKS essentially needs to treat every match as a knockout given that RCB and Gujarat Titans (GT) are already on 16 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 14.

The “Outside Help” Needed For PBKS

Even if Punjab hits 17 points, they need specific results to go their way:

CSK and RR Slips: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals both have 12 points and have games in hand. PBKS need two of these teams to lose at least two of their remaining fixtures.

The NRR Factor: PBKS now has a Net Run Rate of +0.355. Positive, but a huge dent after Loss to MI. They will have to win their last two games with a good margin to keep SRH or CSK behind in case they finish on equal points.

Where Did it Go Wrong For Punjab Kings?

Death bowling has been a recurring Achilles’ heel for Punjab and it was once again exposed in their loss to MI. Shardul Thakur may have taken 4/39 for MI, but the Kings’ own bowlers couldn’t stop Tilak Varma (75*) and Will Jacks (25*). Azmatullah Omarzai and Xavier Bartlett proved expensive in the death overs, a trend that has been haunting their last five-game losing streak.

Can PBKS Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

The scenario of PBKS qualifying after the defeat against MI looks bleak but not impossible. The team that owned the first half of the season needs to find its winning ways now. If they can overcome the table-topping RCB in their next outing, the momentum could swing back in their favour. But anything less than a win will officially draw the curtains down on their “Mission 2026”.

Read More: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 14 After PBKS vs MI—KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC