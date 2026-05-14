FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Madonna, Shakira, and BTS to Headline First-Ever Super Bowl-Style Halftime Show

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: In a move that signals a seismic shift in sporting tradition, FIFA officially announced today, May 14, 2026, that the upcoming World Cup Final will feature its first-ever “Super Bowl-style” halftime show. The historic event, scheduled for July 19, 2026, at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), will be co-headlined by a powerhouse trio: Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

The announcement was revealed in a creative teaser video featuring Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who will serve as the show’s curator. In a whimsical twist, Martin was joined by beloved Muppet characters, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Elmo, highlighting the show’s unique blend of entertainment and social purpose.

A Fusion of Generations and Cultures

This lineup represents a masterstroke in global marketing, uniting three distinct fanbases. Madonna, the ultimate pop icon, brings decades of stadium-level performance expertise. Shakira, whose name is synonymous with World Cup anthems like “Waka Waka,” returns to the pitch with her newly teased anthem, “Dai Dai,” produced with Burna Boy. Meanwhile, the inclusion of BTS marks a massive milestone for K-pop; this will be their first major international appearance since the group’s highly anticipated reunion following their military service.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: FIFA confirms that the following artists will feature during the World Cup Half-Time show! 🌟 BTS

🌟 Madonna

🌟 Shakira pic.twitter.com/TuWjg6cDzL — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) May 14, 2026

Entertainment with an Even Bigger Purpose

Unlike typical commercial halftime shows, this 11-minute spectacle is rooted in philanthropy. Produced in partnership with Global Citizen, the performance aims to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The initiative is working toward a landmark goal of raising $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children in underserved communities worldwide.

“It is a great honor to stand on such a meaningful stage where the whole world comes together,” BTS said in an official statement. “Contributing to the expansion of educational opportunities for children makes this even more significant.”

What to Expect on July 19

While football purists have raised questions about how a halftime show will impact the traditional 15-minute break, FIFA President Gianni Infantino promised a “show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.”

In addition to the final’s halftime show, FIFA also confirmed that the opening ceremonies across the three host nations—the US, Canada, and Mexico—will feature stars like Katy Perry, Blackpink’s Lisa, Michael Bublé, and Tyla.

With the final set to kick off at 3:00 PM ET, the world will be watching not just for the trophy, but for a cultural moment that promises to bridge the gap between sport and global action.