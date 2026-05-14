Has Mamata Banerjee Become Lawyer After Losing West Bengal CM Post? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Mamata Banerjee Viral Video: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stepped out wearing a black lawyer’s outfit on Thursday, and the Internet quickly went into a meltdown. She appeared before the Calcutta High Court in connection with a case related to alleged post-poll riots in the state after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was given a drubbing in the Assembly polls. The appearance of the ex-Chief Minister in professional-looking legal dress instantly ignited a battle of comments on X. Although some people found the situation refreshing, others made sure to mention that the courtroom is not a film set.

Has Mamata Banerjee Become A Lawyer?

Mamata Banerjee has not become a lawyer, but she did make an appearance at the Calcutta High Court while dressed in a lawyer’s gown to make arguments related to violence after elections, dated May 14, 2026. Mamata Banerjee graduated from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College with a law degree (LLB) in 1982.

What do you need to know about the case?

Bandopadhyay’s case relates to attacks on political workers and party offices after the high-stakes election that ended the party’s 15-year rule and ushered in the BJP as the new government in the state. In the hearing, the former Chief Minister made an urgent appeal for protection to the residents affected.

“This is my first time in the High Court, I’m dealing with all the judges, as a lawyer, I’m battling this case,” she said. In a presentation of her arguments, she cited visual evidence and claimed that “even children are not spared, women are not spared, minorities are not spared” and handed out a list of ten people who were murdered, she said.

She further alleged that the members of a Scheduled Caste family, including a 92-year-old widow, were oustees from their house and that the houses of various people across the communities were ransacked. Banerjee also told the court that “out of 10 deaths, 6 cases were of Hindus and police were not accommodating the registration of FIRs”. She additionally raised worries relating to threats, noting that at times “12-year-old girls are being threatened with rape.”

Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal. Once again, she has shown what truly sets her apart – She NEVER abandons the… pic.twitter.com/8OkszMxaYa — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 14, 2026

What are Mamata Banerjee’s educational qualifications?

Mamata Banerjee, who recently lost the coveted post of the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has a Master’s in Islamic History from the University of Calcutta, B.Ed., and LL.B. from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College. She was also educated with a Bachelor’s in History from Jogamaya Devi College.

West Bengal election results

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed a historic political upheaval with the Bharatiya Janata Party bagging 207 out of 294 seats, thereby bringing an end to All India Trinamool Congress’s 15 years of dominance in the state.

The number of seats captured by All India Trinamool Congress was 80, down significantly compared to its performance in 2021. While the figure of Suvendu Adhikari became important for the victory of the BJP, he also defeated the leader of TMC, Mamata Banerjee, in the Bhabanipur constituency.

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