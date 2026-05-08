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Home > India News > Who Will Be West Bengal CM? BJP Backs Suvendu Adhikari To Replace Mamata Banerjee

Who Will Be West Bengal CM? BJP Backs Suvendu Adhikari To Replace Mamata Banerjee

SUVENDU ADHIKARI (IMAGE: X)
SUVENDU ADHIKARI (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 16:48 IST

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Who Will Be West Bengal CM? BJP Backs Suvendu Adhikari To Replace Mamata Banerjee

The BJP has announced Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal following the victory in the state’s Assembly elections. 

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Tags: home-hero-pos-1latest india newsmamata banerjeesuvendu adhikariWest Bengal CMwest bengal new CM

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Who Will Be West Bengal CM? BJP Backs Suvendu Adhikari To Replace Mamata Banerjee
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