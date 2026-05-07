Viral Video: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Was Shot Dead | WATCH

Fresh CCTV footage linked to the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath has surfaced online, revealing the tense moments leading up to the deadly shooting in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram area. The visuals, now widely circulating on social media, have intensified political reactions and raised fresh questions over the planning behind the attack.

According to reports, the footage shows a white Scorpio SUV, believed to be carrying Rath, moving through a narrow lane at around 9:58 pm. Investigators say the attack took place nearly 20 minutes later, just a short distance from his residence.

Attack Took Place Near Rath’s Residence

Police sources said Chandranath Rath was returning home when armed assailants allegedly intercepted his vehicle barely 60 metres away from his house and opened fire at close range. Multiple bullets reportedly hit Rath in the chest, abdomen and head.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His driver, identified as Buddhadeb, also suffered injuries in the firing and is currently undergoing treatment.

Furthermore, the investigators suspect the killing was carefully planned. BJP leaders have alleged that the attackers conducted surveillance in the area for several days before carrying out the murder.

CCTV Footage And Forensic Teams Under Scanner

Officials from the CID, forensic teams and senior police officers are now examining CCTV footage collected from nearby roads, residential buildings and electric poles to track the attackers’ movements.

CCTV footage of the killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s PA, Chandranath Rathpic.twitter.com/qTVezCF31a — Yew’s Finest (@FinestYew) May 7, 2026

Sources claim police suspect Rath may have been followed by two separate vehicles before the shooting. A vehicle allegedly linked to the crime has also been seized during the investigation.

West Bengal Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta confirmed that authorities recovered live cartridges from the crime scene and that the car involved carried a fake number plate. Moreover, police are now relying on technical surveillance and CCTV analysis to identify those behind the attack and trace their escape route.

Who Was Chandranath Rath?

Born on August 11, 1984, in Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, Chandranath Rath shared a long political association with Suvendu Adhikari. Their connection reportedly dates back to the late 1990s, when both families were associated with the Trinamool Congress.

Rath studied at Ramakrishna Mission before joining the Indian Air Force through a short service commission. Family members said he had once considered becoming a monk before eventually choosing a career in the armed forces.

After voluntarily retiring from the Air Force, he briefly worked in the corporate sector before returning to public life alongside Adhikari.

When Suvendu Adhikari became a minister in the West Bengal government in 2019, Rath joined him officially as an assistant in the Water Resources Department. Even after Adhikari shifted from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP, Rath remained one of his closest associates.

Within BJP circles, he was often described as Adhikari’s most trusted aide and one of the key figures handling organisational work and election management.

Eyewitness Says Shooter Fired At Point-Blank Range

An eyewitness described the incident as highly coordinated and claimed the shooter appeared professionally trained.

Speaking about the attack, the eyewitness said a bike-borne assailant suddenly approached the vehicle and began firing from the left side before fleeing immediately after the shooting.

The witness added that the incident happened between 10:30 pm and 11 pm and that locals quickly rushed the injured victims to hospital. Investigators believe the attackers selected the location carefully because the area offered multiple escape routes.

Fake Number Plate, Seized Vehicle Add New Twist

The investigation has now focused on a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number WB 74 AK 2270. Police suspect the number plate may have been tampered with to avoid identification.

Sources also claimed the vehicle used in the crime may have been purchased through an online marketplace before the attack. One person has reportedly been detained for questioning as officials continue to piece together the sequence of events using forensic evidence, CCTV visuals and recovered cartridges.

The murder has triggered sharp political reactions in West Bengal, with BJP leaders demanding a thorough and speedy investigation into the killing of one of Suvendu Adhikari’s closest aides.

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