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Home > Regionals News > Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges

Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges

The murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has intensified political tensions in West Bengal after investigators explored the possibility of a foreign-made firearm being used in the attack.

Chandranath Rath murder probe intensifies as police examine Austrian-made pistol angle in Bengal shooting case. Photo: X.
Chandranath Rath murder probe intensifies as police examine Austrian-made pistol angle in Bengal shooting case. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 09:36 IST

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Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges

Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram area in North 24 Parganas district late on Wednesday night. The attack has triggered a major political storm in the state, with investigators now examining whether a foreign-made firearm was used in the killing. NewsX sources linked to the investigation indicated that a “block pistol” angle has emerged during the probe, with suspicion falling on an Austrian-made weapon allegedly used in the murder. The incident comes just days after the BJP registered a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, securing 207 of the 294 seats in the state.

Attackers Opened Fire on Chandranath Rath’s White Scorpio SUV

According to reports, motorcycle-borne assailants had been trailing Rath’s white Scorpio SUV before intercepting the vehicle near Doharia in Madhyamgram and opening fire while he was still inside the car.

Apart from Rath, the SUV was carrying driver Buddhadeb Bera, who sustained injuries in the firing, and another passenger who escaped unhurt.

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Investigators have revealed that the attackers fired at the vehicle from both sides. Doctors later informed police that Rath suffered bullet injuries to the right side of his abdomen and left chest.

“Rath was hit in the right abdomen and left chest. The bullets pierced through the heart,” doctors told the police.

The injured driver was initially admitted to a hospital in Madhyamgram before being shifted to a hospital in Kolkata for further treatment.

Eyewitness Says Attack Was “Pre-Planned”

An eyewitness told news agency ANI that the shooting appeared to have been meticulously planned and executed at close range by a bike-borne attacker.

Recounting the sequence of events, the witness said Rath’s SUV had just crossed his own vehicle before it suddenly stopped on the road. Moments later, a man riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire from the left side of the SUV.

“The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately,” the eyewitness said, adding that he heard “the sound of two rounds” during the firing.

According to the eyewitness, the attack took place between 10.30 pm and 11 pm, roughly 200-300 metres away from a nearby hospital. Local residents rushed the injured occupants to the hospital immediately after the shooting.

Chandranath Rath Played Key Role in  Suvendu Adhikari’s Campaign

Rath was considered a close and trusted associate of Suvendu Adhikari and had played a significant role in managing the BJP leader’s election campaigns in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur.

Adhikari had won both constituencies, including Bhabanipur, where he defeated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Reacting to the killing, Suvendu Adhikari said the BJP was not drawing immediate conclusions but acknowledged West Bengal’s long history of political violence.

“We are not drawing any conclusion at this moment, although it is a fact that TMC has used terror over all these years. The DGP has assured us that a proper investigation is on. He said this was a planned murder committed in cold blood. A car was used in the crime,” Adhikari said.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chadranath Shot Dead After BJP’s Bengal Win; 5th Murder In 24 Hours

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Tags: bjpChandranath RathChandranath Rath murderhome-hero-pos-1suvendu adhikaritmcWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges

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Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges
Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges
Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges
Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges

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