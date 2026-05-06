Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chadranath Shot Dead After BJP’s Bengal Win; 5th Murder In 24 Hours

Tension has escalated in the Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas after the shocking assassination of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant to West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The incident took place late Wednesday night, just two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The murder has sparked political outrage across the state, with BJP leaders alleging “post-poll political vendetta” and demanding strict action against those responsible. Security has been tightened in the area amid fears of unrest.

Chandranath Rath Shot At Close Range In Madhyamgram

According to police officials, Rath was attacked while he was in the Madhyamgram constituency. Eyewitnesses claimed that unidentified assailants approached him and fired at least two rounds from close range before fleeing the spot. Following the shooting, Rath was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. However, despite emergency medical treatment, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Launch Massive Investigation Into Killing

Police have launched an extensive investigation into the murder, with forensic teams reaching the crime scene shortly after the incident. A heavy police deployment has also been made in the Madhyamgram area to prevent any communal or political tensions from escalating further.

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the attackers, who reportedly escaped immediately after carrying out the shooting. Officials have not ruled out any angle in the case so far.

BJP Calls Murder Post-Poll Political Vendetta

The killing has triggered a sharp political reaction in West Bengal. BJP leaders strongly condemned the attack and described it as a targeted political killing in the aftermath of the Assembly election results.

While Suvendu Adhikari has not yet issued a detailed official statement, party sources indicated that the BJP may demand a central agency probe into the murder and the alleged security lapse surrounding the attack.

Madhyamgram Remains Sensitive After Election Results

The incident has once again highlighted the tense political atmosphere in parts of West Bengal following high-stakes elections. Madhyamgram, situated near Kolkata in the North 24 Parganas district, remained one of the politically sensitive areas throughout the 2026 Assembly election cycle.

The victim has been identified in several reports as Chandranath Rath, though some preliminary dispatches also referred to him as Chandranath Dutt. He had reportedly served as Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant and close aide for several years.

CCTV Footage Under Examination As Hunt For Shooters Continues

Investigators are now focusing on CCTV footage from the Madhyamgram area to trace the suspects’ movements before and after the attack. Senior police officials stated that efforts are underway to identify the shooters and determine whether the killing was politically motivated.

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